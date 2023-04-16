New Paradigm Theatre Company's GREASE-Themed Gala to Feature Carole Demas, Broadway's Original Sandy

The New Paradigm Theatre Company (NPT) will present their annual Gala with the theme: JUMP N JIVE, a 1950's style Soda Shop/Sock Hop immersive event at Emmanuel Church (285 Lyons Plain Rd) on Saturday May 13, 2023, from 4 - 8 p.m.

The event is a themed fundraiser to support NPT's summer production of GREASE. It includes a "Sock Hop" and 1950's Diner-themed evening with soda shop appetizers for VIPs and 1950's bands, entertainment, and more for everyone! All guests received sock hop-themed socks.

Chef Scott Vetare and the youth board "waiters" start serving a flourish of tastings at 4 p.m. for our VIP ticket holders. At 5 p.m., General ticket holders are invited to enjoy our 1950's bands including "Over Easy" led by Mark Holleran and teen band, "Sterling Road", led by youth board member, Paul Litchfield. A silent auction is included.

This year's Honoree is Carole Demas: In the world of the Broadway Theatre, Carole is best remembered for her acclaimed creation of the female lead "Sandy" in GREASE. To a generation of young people who grew up watching TV's THE MAGIC GARDEN, she will always be their beloved childhood hero, "Carole". Through her work in the various media (Film, TV Dramas and Soaps, Live Theatre, Concerts and Cabaret), this lovely, talented actress continues to enthrall audiences with her wonderful voice and gracious charm. Carole will perform at the Gala as well and says, "What a lovely, unexpected honor! As I learn about this very special theater, I am more and more delighted by this chance to meet everyone and bring a song or two to the intriguing annual gala! Looking forward to a good time together!"

NPT's partner non profit for GREASE, Wakeman Boys and Girls Club, will also speak about their partnership with NPT.

All ticket sales and auction proceeds will go toward the cost of NPT's summer educational experience and scholarships for in need youth participating in GREASE! Attendees are encouraged to wear their favorite 1950's style clothes, or just come as you are!

Tickets are $55 (VIP) and $40 (general admission) and available for purchase online or at the door. (https://nptheatre.org/npt-gala-2023/) "Naming" sponsorships of appetizers can also be found on the website.

The New Paradigm Theatre is a nonprofit organization (501c3) promoting social responsibility and fostering creative problem solvers, leaders, and global citizens through arts education and theatrical productions.

For more information about The New Paradigm Theatre Company and to purchase tickets to the Gala, visit Click Here.