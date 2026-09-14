Maria Bilbao and Michael Halling to Lead MY FAIR LADY in Concert at Connecticut Stage Company

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Connecticut Stage Company opens its fourth season with My Fair Lady in concert, starring Broadway actors Maria Bilbao (Sweeney Todd) as Eliza Doolittle and Michael Halling (My Fair Lady, The Pajama Game, The Boy from Oz) as Henry Higgins, as well as Scott Willis (An American in Paris, State Fair) as Colonel Pickering, Michael Maliakel (Aladdin, The Great Gatsby) as Freddy Eynsford-Hill, and Michael Hegarty (My Fair Lady Nat'l Tour) as Alfred Doolittle, and Jessica Tyler Wright (Company, Sweeney Todd, War Horse) as Mrs. Pearce/Mrs Eynsford-Hill.

Rounding out the cast is Donne Schilke (CSC's Little Women) as Mrs Higgins, Jack Shapiro (CSC's Little Women) as Zoltan Karpathy, Carolyn Burch, Leo Carmody, Ryaan Farhadi (My Fair Lady Nat'l tour), Nancy Leville (CSC's In the Woods), Bryce Williamson, and Rachel Zamorano (CSC's In the Heights).

Performances are October 17 at 7pm & October 18 at 2pm at New Canaan Library in New Canaan, CT.

Directed by Kate Simone, music direction by Evan Trotter-Wright, choreography by Chris McNiff, and produced by Lorah Haskins, My Fair Lady will be produced in partnership with New Canaan Library. A portion of ticket sales will benefit the library.

One of the most beloved musicals of all time, My Fair Lady follows the spirited Eliza Doolittle as an unlikely bet transforms her from a Cockney flower seller into the toast of high society-but her greatest transformation comes from discovering her own voice. Featuring iconic songs including 'Wouldn't It Be Loverly?,' 'The Rain in Spain,' and 'I Could Have Danced All Night,' this Tony Award-winning classic continues to captivate audiences of every generation. Elegant, funny, and deeply moving, My Fair Lady is a theatrical masterpiece you'll fall in love with all over again.

My Fair Lady is recommended for those ages 8+.

'What a treat to get to bring this incredibly talented group of performers to New Canaan to share this gorgeous music and timeless tale. Whether you grew up with My Fair Lady or it's your first time, it's sure to be an absolute delight.' -Lorah Haskins, producer

'We are so excited to finally be producing a Golden Age musical. We know how beloved My Fair Lady is and we are thrilled to be presenting it to our community!' -Kate Simone, director

Tickets for My Fair Lady are available now at www.ConnecticutStageCompany.org. Space is limited.

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