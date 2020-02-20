Magician Mike Super Will Return to The Ridgefield Playhouse in March

They say that lightning doesn't strike twice in the same place...but Mike Super's BRAND NEW Magic Show begs to differ. The star of "America's Got Talent" and winner of NBC's "Phenomenon," stuns audiences with his spectacular illusions! After a sold out show last year, Mike Super returns to The Ridgefield Playhouse with Mike Super Magic & Illusion 2.OH! Sunday, March 22 at 4pm, part of Northern Trust Broadway & Cabaret Series with support from Teed & Brown, and Bruce Bennett Nissan Family Series, sponsored by The Ridgefield Press. Check out the Nissan on display the night of the show, courtesy of Bruce Bennett Nissan! The Leir Foundation Arts for Everyone Recipient is Kids in Crisis. Additional sponsorship provided by Union Savings Bank. Media partner for this event is Macaroni Kid Danbury-Bethel-Ridgefield.

Always leave 'em wanting more! And that's exactly what magician Mike Super did with his last visit to The Playhouse! People raved and demanded we bring him back so they could bring their friends and family! Much like a SUPER-charged software upgrade, Mike calls his rebooted show 2.OH!™ because of the newly created, never before seen magical, jaw dropping moments taking his uniquely branded evening of mystery to a whole new level!

If you witnessed Mike's last sold out show at The Playhouse, get ready to be wowed all over again in a brand new way! If you've never seen Mike's show, bring the entire family to see what the buzz is about! Watch Mike appear from an actual projection image! He also plans to give the audience winning Powerball numbers! (We aren't kidding!) And he re-energizes one of the world's most popular mysteries, the Rubik's Cube, not only solving it in record time using magic, but involving the audience in a clever and original way... and this is only in the first 10 minutes!

For tickets ($45) call or visit the box office, 203-438-5795 or go online at ridgefieldplayhouse.org. The Ridgefield Playhouse is a non-profit performing arts center located at 80 East Ridge, parallel to Main Street, Ridgefield, CT.





