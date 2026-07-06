MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING to Inspire Elm Shakespeare's Citywide 'Map of Joy' Project

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This July, Elm Shakespeare Company is inviting New Haven residents to help answer that question through Prescriptions for Joy, a community-wide initiative that encourages people to create, share, and discover small acts of hope, kindness, and joy throughout New Haven. The project launches on Saturday, July 11, from 1:00–3:30 p.m. at the New Haven Museum during Exploring Community Healing and Joy in Much Ado About Nothing, a free public event in Elm Shakespeare Company's acclaimed Building a Brave New Theatre series. The event is sponsored by the City of New Haven Department of Arts, Culture, and Tourism.

During the interactive afternoon, participants will create “Prescriptions for Joy”—small written or visual offerings that can be shared with a friend or left in unexpected places throughout the city for others to discover. Each prescription will include a QR code inviting the finder to share where it was discovered and how it affected them. Those responses will become part of an evolving digital map and community archive, capturing moments of joy as they spread across New Haven through stories, reflections, photographs, and memories.

“Too often we think joy is something that simply happens to us,” said Rebecca Goodheart, Producing Artistic Director of Elm Shakespeare Company. “This project asks a different question: What if joy is something we can create for one another? One note, one gesture, one unexpected act of kindness can remind someone they belong. We hope New Haven will help us build a portrait of a city caring for itself—one prescription at a time.”

The project draws inspiration from Elm Shakespeare's 2026 summer production of Much Ado About Nothing, playing outdoors in Edgerton Park Tuesday-Sunday, August 21-September 6. The play is a comedy that explores love, misunderstanding, forgiveness, and the work of rebuilding trust. Participants will get a behind-the-scenes look at how Elm's creative team is bringing the play to life before joining artists and facilitators in a series of creative activities exploring memory, storytelling, art, movement, and reflection. No theatre experience—or Shakespeare knowledge—is required. Participants are welcome to write, draw, listen, reflect, or simply be present.

The Prescriptions for Joy project will continue throughout the summer as the messages travel across New Haven. Community members will be invited to celebrate the project's journey during Elm Shakespeare Company's free performances of Much Ado About Nothing in Edgerton Park later this season.

The July 11 event is free and open to all ages and abilities. A suggested donation of $5 is welcome but not required. Accessibility accommodations are available upon request.

EVENT INFORMATION

Exploring Community Healing and Joy in Much Ado About Nothing

A Building a Brave New Theatre Community Event

Saturday, July 11, 2026

1:00–3:30 p.m.

New Haven Museum

114 Whitney Avenue

New Haven, CT

Admission: Free (suggested $5 donation)

Registration is available at elmshakespeare.org.

ABOUT ELM SHAKESPEARE COMPANY

Elm Shakespeare Company enriches the lives of residents throughout Greater New Haven by creating bold, accessible theatre experiences that bring people together through Shakespeare and the transformative power of the arts. Through innovative performances, education programs, and community initiatives like Building a Brave New Theatre, Elm creates spaces where art sparks conversation, connection, and belonging.

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