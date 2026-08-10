Laurie Berkner to Bring Greatest Hits Concert to Cary's Koka Booth Amphitheatre

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Children's musician Laurie Berkner will return to Koka Booth Amphitheatre in Cary, North Carolina, for a GREATEST HITS solo concert on Sunday, September 13, 2026 at 3 p.m.

Berkner will be joined onstage by professional dancer Michelle Esch, who will model movements and encourage audience participation throughout the outdoor family concert. Families are invited to bring picnics, dancing shoes and a stuffed animal for the show.

"I'm so excited to be coming back to Cary to sing and dance with all the families there!" Berkner said. "I also can't wait to introduce them to Michelle Esch, an amazing professional dancer who will be performing with me, as we march like dinosaurs, swim like fish, and jump like Harry the Chipmunk under the trees of the beautiful Koka Booth Amphitheatre!”

LAURIE BERKNER'S GREATEST HITS

The concert will draw from Berkner's nearly 30-year career in children's music, including “Victor Vito,” “Bumblebee (Buzz Buzz),” “Pig On Her Head,” “We Are The Dinosaurs,” “Rocketship Run” and “The Goldfish (Let's Go Swimming).”

More recent songs will include “Superhero,” “Waiting for the Elevator” and “Chipmunk at the Gas Pump.”

Berkner will also perform new material including “Walking With The Penguins” and “Everyone's Demanding Bananas,” from her latest album, Walking With The Penguins, along with several songs that are not frequently included in her full-band concerts.

Released in June 2026, Walking With The Penguins is Berkner's 18th album and features 16 original songs, including several previously unreleased tracks.

ABOUT LAURIE BERKNER

Laurie Berkner is a singer, songwriter, lyricist, author and founder of Two Tomatoes Records. Her career in children's music spans nearly three decades and includes 18 albums.

Before becoming a full-time performer, Berkner worked as a preschool music teacher, including as a music specialist at Rockefeller University's Child & Family Center and Infant/Toddler Center, the West Side YMCA and other New York City preschools. Her experiences working with children helped inspire many of her early songs.

Berkner was the first recording artist to appear in music videos on Noggin and Nick Jr. and appeared regularly on Jack's Big Music Show. She also helped develop the animated preschool series Sing It, Laurie! and has appeared on Today, Good Morning America, Live with Kelly and Ryan and The Tamron Hall Show.

She has written picture books based on her songs and created two Laurie Berkner's Song and Story Kitchen series for Audible Studios. Berkner has also written music and lyrics for three Off-Broadway children's musicals originally produced by New York City Children's Theatre.

Her performance credits include the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, Lincoln Center, Carnegie Hall and the White House.

LAURIE BERKNER LIVE!

Sunday, September 13, 2026 at 3 p.m.

Koka Booth Amphitheatre

8003 Regency Parkway

Cary, NC 27518

Tickets range from $27 to $75, plus applicable fees.

A limited number of $75 VIP tickets include preferred seating and an after-show meet-and-greet opportunity.

One dollar from each single and VIP ticket will support the WakeMed Foundation to benefit WakeMed Children's Services.

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