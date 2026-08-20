John Patrick Shanley to be Honored With 2026 Monte Cristo Award by Eugene O’Neill Theater Center

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The Eugene O’Neill Theater Center will present its 2026 Monte Cristo Award to Tony, Pulitzer, and Academy Award-winning playwright and O’Neill alumnus John Patrick Shanley at a gala celebration on Monday, November 9, 2026, at 6:00 p.m. at Capitale in New York City.

The Monte Cristo Award is presented annually to a prominent theater artist in recognition of a distinguished career exemplifying Eugene O’Neill’s pioneering spirit, unceasing artistic commitment, and excellence. The gala supports the O’Neill’s commitment to discovering and developing new work and new artists for the stage. Tickets, tables, and sponsorship opportunities are available now at https://donate.theoneill.org/mca26.

Shanley first came to the O’Neill in 1982 during Lloyd Richards’ tenure as Artistic Director of the National Playwrights Conference. It was here that he became part of an influential community of writers, including fellow playwrights Lee Blessing and August Wilson, whose electric words would go on to shape the American theatrical landscape. This artistic ecosystem and developmental playground proved pivotal for the playwright, who would come back to the conference three more times in the years following as he grew his career. More than four decades later, he returns to the O’Neill community as the recipient of its highest honor.

“I went to the O’Neill for the first time in 1982 with a play called Danny and the Deep Blue Sea. I was 32 years old and very poor. I had struggled to find my voice as a playwright for ten years, and hoped perhaps, with Danny, I had found it. To return to the O’Neill to receive the Monte Cristo Award these many years later feels like coming home. I am so honored,” said Shanley.

Shanley’s plays include Prodigal Son, Outside Mullingar, Danny and the Deep Blue Sea (NPC ‘83), Savage in Limbo (NPC ‘84), The Dreamer Examines His Pillow (NPC ‘85), Italian American Reconciliation (NPC ‘86), Welcome to the Moon, Four Dogs and a Bone, Dirty Story, Defiance, Beggars in the House of Plenty, and Brooklyn Laundry. For Doubt: A Parable, he received the Tony Award for Best Play and the Pulitzer Prize for Drama. His screenwriting credits include Moonstruck, for which he received the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay and the Writers Guild of America Award, as well as Five Corners, Alive, Joe Versus the Volcano, Live from Baghdad, Doubt, and Wild Mountain Thyme. In 2009, the Writers Guild of America honored him with its lifetime achievement award for screenwriting.

Past recipients of the Monte Cristo Award include Lin-Manuel Miranda, John Logan, Judith Light, Meryl Streep, Michael Douglas, James Earl Jones, Nathan Lane, Harold Prince, George C. Wolfe, and Lynn Nottage.

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