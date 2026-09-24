GHOSTS & SPIRITS AT THE MANSION to Open at Lockwood-Mathews

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On October 22, 23, and 24, from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m., the Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum will present "Ghosts & Spirits at the Mansion," three evenings of immersive theatrical tours produced in collaboration with ArtSynergy Productions.

This special after-hours experience will offer visitors an engaging interpretation of Victorian culture, Spiritualism, Gothic literature, and the legendary ghost stories associated with the Mansion. This program is recommended for adults and children ages 12 and older. All children must be accompanied by an adult. To purchase tickets, please visit the Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum Events Page.

'We are thrilled to partner with ArtSynergy Productions to bring the history of the Lockwood-Mathews Mansion to life in such an innovative way," says Trustee David Heuvelman, Event Committee Chair. "This deeply atmospheric theatrical tour will look at the fascinating culture and mysteries of the late nineteenth century and will give you goosebumps too!"

The evening will invite guests to step into the late 19th century as participants in one of Florence Mathews' private literary gatherings. Inspired by the intellectual salons popular during the Victorian era, the production will explore society's growing fascination with mourning customs, séances, and Gothic horror masterpieces, all while asking the haunting question: 'Do those who die ever truly leave us?'

The experience begins in the Mansion's Entrance Hall, where guests are welcomed by the house butler and introduced to the curious stories, unexplained occurrences, and questions that have long surrounded the Mansion. From there, visitors are received by Florence Mathews for an intimate evening salon devoted to Spiritualism.

Rather than conducting a traditional séance, Florence invites her guests to move through the Mansion, listening, observing, and discovering what may be waiting for them in its rooms. Along the way, classic works of Gothic literature unfold as immersive theatrical encounters. Characters and stories begin to intersect as themes of grief, obsession, madness, guilt, memory, and the supernatural echo from one room to the next. What begins as an elegant literary salon gradually becomes something more unsettling, as each scene illustrates a distinct belief or fear that shaped the era within the intimate setting of this historic landmark.

ArtSynergy Productions creates immersive, site-specific theatrical experiences that transform non-traditional venues into living stages. By blending storytelling, environment, and audience participation, we create meaningful shared experiences that celebrate local history, foster human connection, and bring communities together through the power of live theater.

The evening will conclude in the Billiards Room, where guests will have an opportunity to purchase refreshments while reflecting on the history and mysteries encountered throughout their journey.

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