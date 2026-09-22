FIDDLER ON THE ROOF to Open at Fairfield Center Stage

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Community theater group Fairfield Center Stage will present the classic musical FIDDLER ON THE ROOF. The show runs for two weekends, Oct 2-11, 2026 at City Wide Church (former Rodeph Sholom synagogue). Tickets are $25 General Admission, all-ages, and are available for sale now.

This production will feature a cast of 40 local performers and a live orchestra of 6 musicians.

The all-local production staff includes Director Joel Fenster, Choreographer Lindsay Johnson, Music Director Clay Zambo, Scenic Designer Kelley Wright, Sound Designer Chris Gensur, and Lighting Designer Don Rowe. Brian Bish serves as Media Manager, and Holly Corso serves as Stage Manager. Fairfield Center Stage is led by Artistic Director Christy McIntosh-Newsom & Executive Producer Eli Newsom.

The all-local cast includes Ken Legum (Tevye), Lisa Dahlstrom (Golde), Kiersten Bjork (Tzeitel), Martin Shedd (Motel), Lindsay Protsko (Hodel), David Chuba (Perchik), Kaylee Haggerty (Chava), Felicity Horne (Chava), Antonio Mantero (Fyedka), Ken Skjeveland (Lazar Wolf), Jacqueline MacLean (Yente), Jennifer Turner (Fruma Sarah), Sarah McCormack (Grandma Tzeitel), Suraya Noonan (Shprintze), Elena Kopylec (Shprintze), Maddie Legum (Bielke), Livia Kopylec (Bielke), Mike Traum (Constable), John McNeil Johnston (The Fiddler); the Ensemble includes Evelyn Brady, Iris Brady, Claudia Caryevschi, Levi Dahlstrom, Andrew Epstein, Greg Hatzis, Jim Hisey, Darin Horne, Melissa Kennedy, Maggie Kruse, Noah Legum, John Moran, CJ Newsom, and Sadie Walker.

About the show:

Winner of nine Tony Awards when it debuted in 1964, Fiddler on the Roof is the brainchild of Broadway legends, Jerome Robbins and Harold Prince; songwriters, Jerry Bock and Sheldon Harnick; and bookwriter, Joseph Stein. Touching audiences worldwide with its humor, warmth and honesty, this universal show is a staple of the musical theatre canon.

Set in the Little Village of Anatevka, the story centers on Tevye, a poor milkman, and his five daughters. With the help of a colorful and tight-knit Jewish community, Tevye tries to protect his daughters and instill them with traditional values in the face of changing social mores and the growing anti-Semitism of Czarist Russia. Rich in historical and ethnic detail, Fiddler on the Roof's universal theme of tradition cuts across barriers of race, class, nationality and religion, leaving audiences crying tears of laughter, joy and sadness.

Ticketing/seating policies:

Seating tiers for this production: GENERAL ADMISSION ($25, all-ages) and PRIME ORCHESTRA ($40, guaranteed first 3 rows center). A 'Family 4-pack' option is available at a 20% savings ($80 for General Admission 4-pack, $125 for a Prime Orchestra 4-pack; may be used with family/friends, etc). Seats are padded church chairs in rows. General Admission seats start from rows 4 and higher. No outside drinks at this event per the agreement with the venue. Concessions (drinks/snacks) available before and throughout the performance.

Seating begins approximately 30 minutes before showtime and the approximate running time is 2 hours and 30 minutes, including one intermission.

Concession snacks and drinks will be available before the show and at intermission. A concession stand with soft drinks, water, and candy/snacks will be open before and during the performance. Parking is free in the on-site lot. Indoor public restrooms available.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 39 Days 06 Hrs 59 Min 50 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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