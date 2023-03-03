Evenings@7 to Present THE ART OF DINING This Month

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

It's an intimate script-in-hand play reading that's open to the public!

Mar. 03, 2023  

Evenings@7 will present The Art of Dining by Tina Howe, directed by Julie Carvalho & Billy Winter. It's an intimate script-in-hand play reading that's open to the public!

Tickets: Free (suggested donation $5)
Location: In the Silk Room

This series, featuring both established plays and musicals and new works, enables local talent to grow in their craft by performing for live audiences in a casual atmosphere with minimal production elements.

ABOUT THE PLAY

Cal and Ellen are the owners and sole staff of a small, elegant gourmet restaurant. Cals main preoccupation is paying back the $75,000 it cost to start it up, and that means packing in the customers. Chef Ellen is preoccupied with the foods quality and stopping Cal from sampling the ingredients. The diners act out their own private dramas over dinner and their conversations are exquisite burlesques of contemporary attitudes.

Theres a sensual middle aged couple who go into paroxysms of ecstasy just reading the menu and then theres three crass chic young career women. Finally, theres Elizabeth, a maladroit, shy and neurotic writer whos dining with her prospective publisher. Her actions and conversation are unintentionally hilarious and a delicious example of how not to act and what not to talk about while dining.

