Eugene O'Neill Theater Center to Open Knight Fellow Applications For National Critics Institute

The Eugene O'Neill Theater Center has announced that it will begin accepting applications for a limited number of open John S. and James L. Knight Foundation Fellowships in its 2022 National Critics Institute cohort. These fellowships, which are fully funded thanks to a generous grant from Knight Foundation, are available to those journalists living or working in one of the 26 cities where John S. and James L. Knight once published newspapers. Applications will be accepted from March 10 through April 7, 2022, via the O'Neill website at www.theoneill.org/nci. The $30 application fee is also waived as a part of this program.

Eligible applicants should live or work in one of the following communities: Long Beach, California; San Jose, California; Boulder, Colorado; Bradenton, Florida; Miami, Florida; Palm Beach County, Florida; Tallahassee, Florida; Columbus, Georgia; Macon, Georgia; Milledgeville, Georgia; Ft. Wayne, Indiana; Gary, Indiana; Wichita, Kansas; Lexington, Kentucky; Detroit, Michigan; Duluth, Minnesota; St. Paul, Minnesota; Biloxi, Mississippi; Charlotte, North Carolina; Grand Forks, North Dakota; Akron, Ohio; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; State College, Pennsylvania; Columbia, South Carolina; Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; and Aberdeen, South Dakota. Due to the disruption of the pandemic, the other slots in the 2022 cohort have already been filled, and the O'Neill is only recruiting for these remaining Knight Fellowships at this time; they expect to re-open applications nationwide next spring for the full Summer 2023 cohort.

One of the O'Neill's oldest programs, the National Critics Institute is an intensive professional workshop designed for arts writers and critics (in fields such as theater, dance, film, music and food) looking to strengthen and diversify their skills in an increasingly competitive and fast-paced industry. NCI Director Chris Jones-chief theater critic, Sunday culture columnist, and editorial page editor of the Chicago Tribune-and Associate Director Naveen Kumar head America's leading boot camp for arts journalism, offering a broad course of study for writers with varying levels of experience.

The program, which will run from July 12-24, 2022, features a world-class faculty composed of America's leading arts critics and an array of special guests from across the cultural industries, such as Wesley Morris, Sam Sifton, Sarah Kaufman, Tejal Rao, and others. Held chiefly at the O'Neill's seaside campus in Waterford, CT, NCI offers an intimate setting for in-depth writing critiques and individualized feedback. Fellows will have the rare opportunity to interface with top editors in the field, develop professional connections, and glean invaluable industry insights.

Recent alumni include prominent cultural writers: Soraya Nadia McDonald (NCI '18), Ashley Lee (NCI '18), Diep Tran (NCI '15), Jose Solís (NCI '16), Suzy Evans (NCI '14), Wei-Huan Chen (NCI '16), Christine Cauterruci (NCI '15), Jay Vanasco (NCI '16), and Erin Keane (NCI '14), among many others.