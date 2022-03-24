Country Star Martina McBride Comes to The Ridgefield Playhouse on April 8

Get up close and personal with one of the biggest names in country music! Martina McBride makes her debut performance at The Ridgefield Playhouse on Friday, April 8, 2022 at 8pm at The Ridgefield Playhouse - an intimate, 500 seat theater.

All tickets include a pre-show cocktail party in the lobby with hors d'oeuvres compliments of Texas Roadhouse and a complimentary glass of Freixenet Mionetto. McBride is an icon of country music, whose incomparable soprano singing voice and catalog of chart-topping hits have led her to a stunning 14 Grammy nominations. On the backs of smash hits like "Independence Day," "This One's for the Girls" and "Valentine," McBride racked up more than 18 million album sales to date to earn 14 Gold, nine Platinum, three Double Platinum and two Triple Platinum certifications. Following the sales came an incredible run of critical success, with more than 15 major music awards including four wins from the Country Music Association and three Academy of Country Music Awards for Female Vocalist of the Year. With historic success and adoration from country fans and music lovers around the world, Martina McBride's performance in Ridgefield will be a marquee event for The Playhouse and the lucky fans in attendance! This unforgettable night of music is part of the Mountain Dew Country & Bluegrass Series and is sponsored by Texas Roadhouse with support from Freixenet Mionetto. Martina McBride is a featured artist of media sponsor Country 92.5 FM.

Country music is in Martina McBride's blood since birth: her father led a local country act in Kansas and by the time McBride was a teenager, she was singing and playing keyboards in the group. After moving to Nashville in 1990 it didn't take long to find an audience; she was signed to RCA in 1991 and on tour opening up for Garth Brooks not long after. A run of commercially successful and critically acclaimed albums helped establish her as one of the preeminent voices in country. Along the way, McBride has taken interesting departures, both in and out of the music world: her 2014 album "Everlasting" was a collection of R&B and soul covers by artists like Aretha Franklin and The Supremes, featured a duet on an Etta James song with Kelly Clarkson, and despite the genre shift it still managed reached #1 on the Billboard Country charts.

Outside of the world of music, McBride launched a successful podcast, wrote two cookbooks, hosted a cooking show and devoted countless hours to charity initiatives like her Team Music Is Love, which partners with local non-profits to support causes including hunger relief, cancer research and helping children in need. These noble works earned her the prestigious 2015 Harry Chapin Memorial Humanitarian Award for her efforts to combat domestic violence.

For more information or to purchase touchless print at home tickets ($165 - $185) go online at www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org or visit or call the box office at (203) 438-5795. The Ridgefield Playhouse is a non-profit performing arts center located at 80 East Ridge Road, parallel to Main Street, Ridgefield, CT and is committed to keeping the arts alive and available to all.