Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Connecticut Repertory Theatre Presents RENT This Month

The musical previews April 20 and runs April 21-30.

Apr. 11, 2023  

Connecticut Repertory Theatre rounds out its 2022-2023 season with Jonathan Larsons's revolutionary rock musical, RENT. This Tony Award, Drama Desk Award and Pulitzer Prize winning musical previews April 20 and runs April 21 - April 30 in the Nafe Katter Theatre in the UConn Fine Arts Complex.

Based loosely on Puccini's La Boheme, Jonathan Larson's RENT follows a group of impoverished young artists and musicians in New York's Lower East Side as they struggle with gentrification, love, loss, and drug use during the HIV/AIDS epidemic. Reviewing the show in 1996, NY Times critic Ben Brantley called RENT "a show steeped in the chiaroscuro of bright young lives amid mortal shadows." Through songs including "One Song Glory," "I'll Cover You," "Out Tonight," and "Seasons of Love," RENT reminds us to live life with hope and joy in the face of uncertainty. A celebration of resilience, connection, and community. La Vie Boheme!

"Jonathan Larson's ferocious characters don't just give in to love. They chase it, name it, claim it, and celebrate it. And they do so with their eyes open, knowing that to love means being vulnerable to loss, pain, and grief," says CRT Artistic Director Megan Monaghan Rivas.

Nate Bertone directs the company, which includes guest artist Owen Ing in the role of Angel Dumott Schunard. Musical Direction is by UConn's Dmitriy Glivinskiy. "The infusion of emotion that we receive from music is especially potent in Rent. I'm thrilled that CRT gets to partner with UConn's Department of Music on this project," says Rivas.

RENT is recommended for mature audiences 13 and up (language, adult situations, drug use, and references to suicide, self-harm, homelessness, and homophobia).

The production is co-sponsored by UConn's Rainbow Center.




First Annual HARTFORDS GOT TALENT Finals Take Place at The Bushnell Next Month Photo
First Annual HARTFORD'S GOT TALENT Finals Take Place at The Bushnell Next Month
On Friday, May 5 at 7p.m. the first annual Hartford's Got Talent! Season Finale will be held at The Bushnell in Hartford.
Live & In Color Announces Raquel Almazan As The Recipient Of The 2023 June Bingham New Photo
Live & In Color Announces Raquel Almazan As The Recipient Of The 2023 June Bingham New Playwright Commission
The June Bingham New Playwright Commission honors the legacy of the late artist and playwright, June Bingham, by providing support to a new generation of early-career women/femme and/or non-binary storytellers as they seek to create work that manifests change in the world. Director and Arts Leader, Abigail Grubb, serves as the Program's Director and Co-Founder alongside Live & In Color's Artistic Director and June Bingham's nephew, Devanand Janki.
Stage @ The Warner Presents THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME Photo
Stage @ The Warner Presents THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME
Stage @ the Warner presents THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME, April 29 - May 7 in the Nancy Marine Studio Theatre. Based on the novel by Mark Haddon, adapted by Simon Stevens, and sponsored by Northwest Community Bank.
Westport Museum Exhibit At Westport Country Playhouse Explores Music Of Harlem Renaissance Photo
Westport Museum Exhibit At Westport Country Playhouse Explores Music Of Harlem Renaissance
Westport Museum for History & Culture and Westport Country Playhouse are collaborating on a micro-exhibit entitled “Music of the American Experience: Black Excellence and the Sounds of the Jazz Age,” installed in the Playhouse lobby, from April 11 through 29.

More Hot Stories For You


First Annual HARTFORD'S GOT TALENT Finals Take Place at The Bushnell Next MonthFirst Annual HARTFORD'S GOT TALENT Finals Take Place at The Bushnell Next Month
April 11, 2023

On Friday, May 5 at 7p.m. the first annual Hartford's Got Talent! Season Finale will be held at The Bushnell in Hartford.
Live & In Color Announces Raquel Almazan As The Recipient Of The 2023 June Bingham New Playwright CommissionLive & In Color Announces Raquel Almazan As The Recipient Of The 2023 June Bingham New Playwright Commission
April 10, 2023

The June Bingham New Playwright Commission honors the legacy of the late artist and playwright, June Bingham, by providing support to a new generation of early-career women/femme and/or non-binary storytellers as they seek to create work that manifests change in the world. Director and Arts Leader, Abigail Grubb, serves as the Program's Director and Co-Founder alongside Live & In Color's Artistic Director and June Bingham's nephew, Devanand Janki.
Photos: First Look At DECADES IN CONCERT: THE 80s! At The Downtown Cabaret TheatrePhotos: First Look At DECADES IN CONCERT: THE 80s! At The Downtown Cabaret Theatre
April 10, 2023

The Downtown Cabaret Theatre in partnership with Family Entertainment Live presents DECADES IN CONCERT: THE 80s! at Cabaret Theatre. See photos from the production.
Stage @ The Warner Presents THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIMEStage @ The Warner Presents THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME
April 10, 2023

Stage @ the Warner presents THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME, April 29 - May 7 in the Nancy Marine Studio Theatre. Based on the novel by Mark Haddon, adapted by Simon Stevens, and sponsored by Northwest Community Bank.
Westport Museum Exhibit At Westport Country Playhouse Explores Music Of Harlem RenaissanceWestport Museum Exhibit At Westport Country Playhouse Explores Music Of Harlem Renaissance
April 6, 2023

Westport Museum for History & Culture and Westport Country Playhouse are collaborating on a micro-exhibit entitled “Music of the American Experience: Black Excellence and the Sounds of the Jazz Age,” installed in the Playhouse lobby, from April 11 through 29.
share