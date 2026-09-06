City Youth Theater & City Stage Company Announces NEXT STAGE: ARTS & EDUCATION CONFERENCE

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City Youth Theater / City Stage Company has announce Next Stage: Arts & Education Conference, a statewide, one-day professional development and enrichment experience taking place Saturday, November 7, 2026, in Waterbury, Connecticut.

Designed to connect education, creativity, and opportunity, Next Stage will bring together students, educators, artists, arts organizations, and advocates from across Connecticut for a day of workshops, conversations, performances, networking, and career exploration.

The conference is designed to create meaningful connections between emerging artists and the professionals, organizations, and educational institutions that make up Connecticut's arts community.

Throughout the conference, participants will have the opportunity to participate in interactive workshops led by theater professionals, teaching artists, educators, and creative practitioners.

Workshop offerings will include:

Behind the Scenes: Technical Theater - Ages 13-College

Arts Careers & Creative Leadership - Ages 15-College

Arts Leadership & Organizational Management - Ages 18+

Teaching Artist Toolkit: Engaging Today's Youth - Ages 18+

Building a Sustainable Arts Career - Ages 18+

Grant Writing & Fundraising for the Arts - Ages 18+

Audition Like a Pro - Ages 13-College

Acting & Character Development - Ages 11-College

Improv & Collaboration - Ages 11-College

Directing & Storytelling - Ages 14-College

Stage Presence: Owning the Room - Ages 13-College

From Page to Stage: Script Analysis - Ages 14-College

In addition to workshops, Next Stage will feature panel discussions focused on arts education, youth engagement, creative leadership, career pathways, and the future of the arts.

A highlight of the conference will be a special appearance by Darius Wright, who will join attendees for a featured Broadway conversation focused on his professional journey, experiences in the performing arts, and advice for the next generation of artists.

The conversation will provide students and emerging artists with an opportunity to hear directly from a working Broadway professional and learn more about pursuing a career in the performing arts.

Next Stage will also feature a Creative Showcase, highlighting student and emerging artists through performance, design, and writing.

An Arts & Education Resource Fair will provide attendees with opportunities to connect with colleges, theater companies, arts organizations, community partners, and creative professionals offering programs, resources, internships, educational opportunities, and career pathways.

Networking and collaboration activities throughout the day will encourage participants to meet new people, exchange ideas, and build relationships within Connecticut's arts community.

Next Stage is designed for:

Middle school, high school, and college students

Theater educators and teaching artists

Community theater leaders and administrators

Performers, directors, designers, and other creatives

Arts advocates and nonprofit professionals

Individuals exploring education and career opportunities in the arts

No previous professional experience is required. Whether a participant is discovering their creative interests, preparing for college, exploring a career in the arts, looking for professional development, or seeking new connections, Next Stage is designed to provide a place to learn and grow.

Pre-registration for Next Stage: Arts & Education Conference is currently open. Participants can register through Ludus. Organizations interested in participating in the Arts & Education Resource Fair, presenting a workshop, joining a panel, or volunteering are encouraged to connect with City Youth Theater / City Stage Company.

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