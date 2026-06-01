Blau House Added to Connecticut State Register of Historic Places

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Blau House & Gardens has announced that the Blau House—a Mid-Century Modern residence designed by renowned stage set and theater designer Ralph Alswang—has been listed on the Connecticut State Register of Historic Places by the Connecticut Historic Preservation Council.

The listing recognizes the home's architectural significance, its ties to Westport's mid-20th-century creative community, and the extraordinary garden landscape cultivated over fifty years by advertising entrepreneur Barry Blau.

The listing was made possible in part by a Survey and Planning Grant awarded by the Connecticut State Historic Preservation Office (SHPO). The grant funded the completion of the professional documentation necessary for State Register consideration.

“This listing is a milestone not only for Blau House & Gardens, but for the entire Westport community,” said Robert Cohen, chair and co-founder of the nonprofit organization. “It honors this rare example of ‘Carpenter Modern' design and the surrounding landscape so that they can be preserved and enjoyed by the public for generations.”

Built in 1962, the Blau House blends modern architecture, New England barn vernacular, and Alswang's theatrical stagecraft sensibilities—creating a home with framed vistas that connect to its wooded ridgetop landscape. One defining feature is a vast glass staircase wall, positioned exactly where paired sliding doors would open on the side of an English barn. Today the house and gardens stand as an example of Westport's mid-20th century creative community.

With growing educational and cultural programs, garden tours, and ongoing preservation work, Blau House & Gardens invites the Westport community to visit, engage, and help steward this remarkable cultural asset in perpetuity.

ABOUT BLAU HOUSE & GARDENS

Founded in 2021, Blau House & Gardens is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit established by Emily and Robert Cohen to preserve the historic Blau family home and its landscape. The organization is supported by a 12-member Governance Board. For information on programs, volunteer opportunities, and upcoming events, visit www.blauhouseandgardens.org.

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