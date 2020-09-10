BWW Blog: The Importance of a Self-Check In

I have found it helpful to stay organized and make time for myself.

Whether it is your first day of freshman year or your first day of senior year, college is going to look different this semester. This can cause all different types of emotions. By now, most students have been in school for a couple weeks and this is when its best to check in with yourself. It is normal to get caught up in the hustle and bustle of new classes, friends, clubs and more. But being able to self-evaluate and take time for yourself is just as important. I have found it helpful to stay organized and make time for myself. When you are constantly doing homework or extracurricular activities, that can take a toll on your health. It is especially important to stay healthy during this time and to take a step back and do something for yourself. I have found it helpful to unwind by either watching my favorite show, going to get some of my favorite snacks, and even go for a walk. Having this time for yourself allows your mind and body to reset. This is a stressful time for everyone, so it is important to be proactive and take care of yourself.

Now for my dance majors! Listen to what your body needs. If that means an extra long shower (I would advise to alert your roommate beforehand) then do it! If you are doing dance classes online that might mean you are not dancing on the best floor. After every class remember to roll out your muscles, stretch what needs to be stretched, and evaluate how your body feels. If you are experiencing residual pain from a past injury, many physical therapy places are doing consultations online. Advocate for yourself and get the help you need to succeed. Do not be afraid to reach out to your professors or an adult you trust if you feel overwhelmed. You are not alone in the way you feel. Everyone wants you to succeed and if you speak up for yourself you will. The semester has just begun and there are so many fun times ahead. Remember to take care of yourself and stay safe!

