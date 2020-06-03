BWW Blog: How to Keep Pursuing a Job or Internship in the Time of a Pandemic

Just a couple of weeks ago, I earned my Bachelors in Theater. At least I did virtually. As a member of the class of 2020, my final semester of college came to an end abruptly back in March. I completed my courses online and was soon thrust into the real world in one of the worst economies of this century. On top of that, my search for an internship or a job in theater came to a stop. Many companies have halted work until at least early next year. It will be one of the last places to open once COVID-19 finally disappears. This leaves many recent graduates pursuing theater as well as recent high school graduates, current college students and working professionals who aren't employed right now in limbo. How can we pursue theater careers during this difficult time? I can tell you from experience that it's not impossible to pursue career goals right now. Here are some ways you can still pursue an internship or job in the vein of theater right now:

1. Seek Remote Positions

Though most theater organizations are closed right now and aren't looking for new employees/interns, a few have created positions that let people work from home. While you won't get a full immersive experience in the theater with your fellow employees, you're still able to learn a lot about day to day operations and how they're adjusting and trying to continue work during such a complex time in their business. Those who are interested in remote positions should look on websites like Idealist and LinkedIn for the best results regarding theater. Another great resource though is the career office website of your school if you're attending or just graduated from college. They may post about positions currently hiring and/or encourage you to sign up for your school's branch of Handshake or another job searching website specifically for college students.

2. Reach Out to Theaters Anyway. Even if They're Not Hiring Right Now

Many organizations won't outright say that they're not hiring right now, unless there is a notice on their website or you applied to a particular place and they inform you that the position has been suspended for the time being. If that's not the case, reach out to companies that you would be interested working at via a phone call or email. Let them know that you're willing to contribute during this difficult time and what you can bring to the table. Send them a resume or cover letter if you want to. Just be sure to make it clear that you understand the situation that they're facing and be able to accept the fact that now just isn't the right time if they're ultimately not hiring. If that's the case, thank them anyway and ensure that you'll stay in touch throughout the future. In my experience, many companies will want to have a resume and maybe other information about yourself so that you can be considered for positions once the landscape changes. You never know though. There are companies that still need help right now. It might just be unpaid volunteer experience, but you would still be able to work with a theater company if they're working on events approved by the government as long as they are able to follow appropriate social distancing protocols.

3. Create Your Own Opportunities

Sometimes, you can't just wait for an opportunity to come to you. You might just have to create the opportunity itself. People I know have created virtual play readings or playwriting conferences in the vein of Paula Vogel's Bake Offs. Two have even obtained the rights to a play that has been adapted to a virtual setting and are practically starting a theater company that's completely online at the moment. You can even start a blog like the series on BroadwayWorld. The possibilities are endless. If you're an actor, you can start doing freelance kind of work by going on Backstage and submitting to casting calls where you can work from home (you can also submit to regular casting calls but most have postponed production due to the virus). I have even started my own monologue series on Instagram where I can show that I can perform a variety of material. That being said, if you start creating work independently, definitely spread the word. There's a lot of people looking for a creative outlet right now and may be in a similar position as you in which they're looking for work in theater. You might just be creating the positions they have constantly been searching for or giving them inspiration to start a similar project. Feel free to get involved in as many projects as you can (as long as your schedule can handle it). You might be starting your own theater company right now, but you can still participate in someone else's play reading or bake off. You might not get paid for much of this work, but it shows that you're staying productive no matter what.

4. Get a Position Outside of Theater Where You Can Still Practice the Relevant Skills Needed



Even if you eventually get a position or make one of your own, you're still going to have to work elsewhere unless it's a full-time job and/or you're getting a reasonable amount of pay. That's okay though. Even if it's not your dream job, you can still gain relevant experience that might come in handy once theater positions open up again. If you're an actor, take this time to find a job where you can work on your public speaking skills and the ability to interact with a variety of people. More into arts administration? Take on a job where you're often working in the marketing/program development realm. There's a reason why arts advocates enforce this idea that the arts are all around us. The arts can help us grow in variety of subjects. From academic subjects to those that can simply revolve around common sense. Now it's time for it to be vice versa. The arts and theater landscape that we've known and loved for years will return soon (and perhaps be even better). In the meantime, we need to take on more "essential" jobs that will help us prepare for our return to the field.



5. Stay Positive

You might be sick of hearing this, but the show will go on and it's truly just intermission right now. Theater has existed for centuries and has been able to overcome situations just as bad or even worse: Wars, 9/11, climate change, other pandemics. We may not know exactly when things will return to "normal", but they will. They always have. It's not the end of the world. We're just facing situations that we have rarely or even never have encountered before, especially in this day and age. This doesn't stop us from watching videos/looking at pictures of previous shows, listening to cast albums and creating our own theatrical work in whatever sense that may be. Right now, we just have to do what we can to ensure a bright new day for theater even if that means making sacrifices for the health and safety of our communities. Keep in mind though you always have the right to take care of yourself and do what makes you happy even in the midst of a pandemic and other situations that we are currently facing. These trying times will eventually inspire our future work.

