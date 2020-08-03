BWW Blog: How My University is Changing in the Fall

There are going to be a lot of changes, positive and negative, coming to universities all over the country this fall. This is how my school is making changes to keep their students and staff safe for the upcoming semester.

Dining

Reducing seating to allow for appropriate social distancing

No buffet, salad bar, self-serve coffee, condiment stations

More take-out and grab-and-go options

Plexiglass barriers

One-way traffic patterns will be instituted in larger venues

Masks

There is a requirement to wear a mask in all campus buildings, including residence halls, except when students are in their own room. Masks will also be required outdoors when six feet of physical distance is not possible.

Dorms

There will be a limit of two people per room. No quads or triples will be permitted.

Roommates and suitemates will be considered 'family units', meaning they do not have to wear a mask when they are indoors with only one another.

No outside guests will be permitted in the residence halls, and no students, including those living in the same building, are permitted to visit your suite or room.

Students will be assigned to use only one sink, one shower and one bathroom throughout the semester to reduce the number of people sharing facilities. Bathrooms will also be cleaned at least twice a day

Testing

Students will be tested two weeks prior to coming on to campus as well as when they arrive to campus on their staggered move in days throughout August. In addition, students have to answer a daily health screening.

Classes

There will be several different ways students will take classes throughout the semester.

In Person - Class will meet as a full group Hybrid - a combination of in-person and online. Online - The course meets entirely online, either synchronously or asynchronously.

Although these can be difficult changes to the regular college lifestyle, they are there to keep everyone safe. You will still get the college experience but in a different way. Keep in mind that every student is going through this and you are not alone!

