BWW Blog: Hey Mom! I'm Studying Theatre

As a previous High School Senior I remember the daunting college fairs and admissions counselors I had to face. It was a strange conversation; explaining to my small town guidance counselor that I was going to be studying theatre for four years. High school prepares us for a conventional life and focuses our studies towards the aspect of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math). I deterred from that path pretty early in life. I just hadn't realized being on stage was something I wanted to keep doing forever until applying for college.

I looked into dozens of programs as my senior year approached faster than I had anticipated. It's difficult explaining to those around you that just grades alone won't get you into a school's theater program. There is the process of pre-screening and auditioning. It's a heavy load to bear, especially with juggling finishing your final year of high school. There's the process of memorizing monologues, picking the right songs, learning different dance routines, and recording from the comfort of your home. I had applied for numerous colleges before I heard anything back. Most of my communications between colleges were email's letting me know I had not made it past the Pre-Screen stage. I had many last-ditch efforts at trying to get into a good theatre program. But then I realized, why would I settle for somewhere that I didn't truly want? So I didn't settle I had the tough conversations and told both of my parents that I would be going to community college for a year. I needed time to figure out who I was away from my high school. So I threw myself into my studies and for the first time since freshman year of high school, made honors. But after a year of community college, I was ready to move on. I wanted to have the full college experience and live on campus, so I started applying again. This time I shortened my list and focused on my top schools.

It was easy to fall in love with The University of Rhode Island. I knew I belonged there as soon as I stepped on campus. I could picture myself studying in my dorm and eating in the dining hall. I wanted a school that wasn't too far away from the city, but far enough where I wouldn't be tempted by the bright city lights. Unfortunately now everything is uncertain. What will happen with my fall semester is one giant question mark. I remain optimistic that I will be back in the theatre with my peers doing what I love this fall. As for the incoming freshman of any high education institution, pay attention. Watch closely as to how your college reacts to this pandemic and how they are taking precautions at this time. Safety is a number one priority for colleges, but you have to feel completely comfortable entering campus this fall. It's a whole new wonderful experience and this pandemic is a whole other obstacle course. Just know that being stuck inside can't stop us from creating.

