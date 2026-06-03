BEES DELUXE to Play Hartford's Black Eyed Sally's

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Award-winning modern blues band Bees Deluxe will take the stage at Black Eyed Sally's, 350 Asylum St, Hartford, Conn, on Saturday, June 20, from 8 to 11pm. Admission is free, offering blues fans a unique opportunity to experience one of the most dynamic acts on today's blues circuit.

Bees Deluxe won titles at the 2025 and 2026 New Hampshire State Blues Challenges, and earned a spot at the prestigious International Blues Challenge in Memphis in January 2026 where they advanced to the semi-finals. The band-fronted by British guitarist Conrad Warre-returns to Black Eyed Sally's, a venue renowned for showcasing top regional and national blues talent.

Bees Deluxe, known for their innovative approach to the blues, blend classic standards from legends like Etta James, Bobby 'Blue' Bland, Otis Rush, and Joe Zawinul with modern interpretations of songs by Robert Cray, Jimi Hendrix, and ZZ Top, as well as their own original material. Their sound has been described as "what Steely Dan would sound like if they played the blues," reflecting their commitment to both honoring and updating the genre.

The band's touring schedule stretches from Maine to Miami and as far west as the Cleveland House of Blues, with regular appearances at notable venues such as Daryl's House Club, Jamey's House of Music, The Lizzie Rose Music Room, The Bull Run, and Boston City Winery. Bees Deluxe has shared the stage with blues luminaries including Ronnie Earl, Mike Zito, Joanna Connor, Joanne Shaw Taylor, Walter Trout, Matt Schofield, and Roomful of Blues.

This evening's performers include: Carol Band on keyboards, harmonica & vocals, Allyn Dorr bass guitar & vocals, Dylan DiChiara drums & percussion and Conrad Warre guitar & vocals.

Warre was in a high school band with Paul Kossoff, of the band Free. He toured Europe with Joe Jackson and The English Beat, then moved from London to New York where he became a fixture on the stage at the legendary CBGB's. In Boston, he formed Bees Deluxe to celebrate the music he fell in love with while touring and playing legendary London clubs like Rainbow Theatre, Ronnie Scott's, Dingwalls, The Music Machine and the Moonlight Club. Before forming Bees Deluxe he was Production Manager for Rykodisc the first music audio CD company in the States where he worked directly with Frank Zappa, Yoko Ono, Richard Thompson, David Bowie, Mickey Hart and others.

Carol Band is a classically trained pianist who was recruited while playing jazz in Boston's club scene. She also writes tunes and wows audiences with her blazing harmonica solos.

With contagious enthusiasm, sense of fun and impeccable musicality, Bees Deluxe breaks all the rules and the blues are better for it. The band is equally adept at filling a dive bar dance floor or commanding a festival stage.

Bees Deluxe: "...what might happen if Freddie King took a lot of acid then wrote a song with Pat Metheny and asked a strung-out Stevie Ray Vaughan to take a solo" - Blues Blast Magazine

Black Eyed Sally's is celebrated for its support of live blues and soul music, drawing audiences with its state-of-the-art sound system and acclaimed Southern cuisine. The venue's commitment to featuring top acts makes it the perfect setting for Bees Deluxe's electrifying performance.

Attendees are encouraged to come enjoy an evening of world-class blues, meet the band, and support live music as Bees Deluxe represents New England on the international stage in 2027.

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