BEATLEMANIA AGAIN Will Bring Beatles Tribute Concert to Cheney Hall

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Beatlemania Again will perform at Cheney Hall on June 26 at 7:00 p.m., presenting a concert celebrating the music of The Beatles.

The performance will feature more than 30 songs spanning the band’s career, from early appearances such as The Ed Sullivan Show to later albums including Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band and Abbey Road. The program is structured to follow the group’s musical evolution.

The production emphasizes historical accuracy in both sound and presentation, with performers using instruments associated with the band, including Hofner basses, Rickenbacker and Gretsch guitars, Vox amplifiers, and Ludwig drum kits.

The show draws on the cultural impact of The Beatles’ first U.S. visit in 1964, when their television debut reached millions of viewers and marked a shift in popular music.

A previous review noted, “If I closed my eyes, musically, I would not have known the difference.”

Additional ticket and registration information is available through Cheney Hall.