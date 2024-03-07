Lady A Will Headline The Palace Theatre's 12th Annual Gala

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On Friday, April 5, The Palace Theatre in Stamford will welcome award-winning country trio Lady A for the nonprofit's 12th Annual Gala. The event is The Palace's largest annual fundraiser with proceeds benefiting the organization and its arts education programs.

Over the course of their decade-plus career, Lady A has become one of the 21st century's premier vocal groups, blending deeply felt emotions with classic country sounds. A country radio staple, the trio has amassed record-breaking success ushering in 10 number one hits with more than 18 million album units and 34 million tracks sold and nearly 5 billion digital streams. Lady A has earned ACM and CMA Vocal Group of the Year trophies three years in a row and countless other honors including seven GRAMMY Awards, Billboard Music Awards, People's Choice Awards, Teen Choice Awards, and a Tony Award nod.

"We are proud to present world class entertainment such as Lady A so close to home," said Michael Moran, President and CEO of The Palace. "While most people know us for our outstanding shows, they may not know that The Palace is a nonprofit organization. Each year, we provide arts education programming to hundreds of under-resourced youth and award scholarships to many who might not otherwise be able to participate. Our goal this year is to raise $200,000 for these programs to meet the current demand in our community."

As part of the 12th Annual Gala, The Palace will also honor Jodi Gutierrez as its 2024 Arts Ovation Award recipient.

Jodi Gutierrez is very involved and active in the Stamford community both from an industry perspective, as well as a charitable one. She recently celebrated 30 years with George Comfort & Sons, Inc. During her long tenure as Vice President of Property Management with the commercial real estate firm, and with the support of President and CEO Peter Duncan, Gutierrez has made it a priority to position the company as a valuable and philanthropic corporate member in the communities in which she works.

"Jodi's enduring commitment to this community is remarkable," noted Moran. "Her efforts continue to have a lasting impact on numerous organizations, making where we live a better place for all. The Palace is incredibly grateful for her support of our mission to educate, enrich, and inspire as a preeminent entertainment venue in Fairfield County."