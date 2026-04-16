Cheyenne Jackson Will Come To The Bushnell

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Cheyenne Jackson, Grammy and Emmy-nominated actor, singer, and songwriter will bring his latest show, Cheyenne Jackson: That Guy from That Thing, to The Bushnell's Maxwell M. & Ruth R. Belding Theater on Saturday, October 17, 2026.

That Guy from That Thing is an evening of story and song that pulls back the curtain on Grammy and Emmy-nominated Cheyenne Jackson. Fresh off his run in Broadway megahit Oh, Mary! and his solo debut concert at Carnegie Hall, Cheyenne invites you into his orbit with humor, warmth, and a knowing wink. This evening will take you on an eclectic musical journey from the songbook classics of Nat King Cole to the pop of Elton John and Sarah Bareilles, to the Broadway brilliance of Bernstein—and beyond.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased online, by calling (860) 987-5900, or by visiting The Bushnell box office at 166 Capitol Avenue in Hartford, CT.

About Cheyenne Jackson

Cheyenne’s 25-26 season highlights include his sold-out Carnegie Hall solo debut on December 8,2025, directed by Tony Award winner Warren Carlyle. With this newly developed show, an intimate yet electrifying evening of music and storytelling, Jackson embarked on a national tour including stops in Palm Springs, San Francisco, Beverly Hills, Las Vegas, Scottsdale, Idaho Falls, Lone Tree, Fort Collins, and Erie, among others. He also appears with the American Pops Orchestra in Washington, D.C. alongside James Monroe Iglehart and Justin Guarini under the baton of Luke Frasier in a program of Broadway favorites to be filmed for PBS.

As a recording artist, Jackson’s albums have showcased his unique blend of jazz, pop, and folk including I’m Blue, Skies and Renaissance. In collaboration with Michael Feinstein he released the critically acclaimed album, The Power of Two and most recently his EP Love, Dad featuring Cheyenne’s heartfelt original song Ok. His musicality as both a vocalist and songwriter continues to earn praise from critics and fans alike.

On Broadway, Jackson’s career spans iconic roles in Into the Woods, XANADU, Thoroughly Modern Millie, Aida, The Performers, Once Upon a Mattress, Finian’s Rainbow, All Shook Up (Theatre World Award), and most recently, the smash hit Oh Mary!. Other stage credits include The Secret Garden and the acclaimed Encores! production of Damn Yankees. Jackson’s remarkable stage presence and ability to bring depth to a wide range of characters have made him a beloved figure in musical theater.

His television credits include notable appearances in “American Horror Story,” “30 Rock,” “Glee,” “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” “Doctor Odyssey,” “Call Me Kat,” “The Morning Show,” and “American Woman.” He also starred in “Julie and the Phantoms,” where his portrayal of a rock star earned him critical acclaim and an Emmy nomination. Other TV and film roles include Descendants 3, UNITED 93, HBO’s Behind the Candelabra, “Law and Order," "CSI,” “Ugly Betty,” “Saved By The Bell,” “Matlock,” and “Modern Family.”

Photo Credit: Jenny Anderson