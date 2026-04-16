Second Show Added for AN EVENING WITH JON STEWART at The Bushnell

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An Evening with Jon Stewart has added a 9:30 PM show at The Bushnell on Friday, June 19, 2026. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased online, by calling (860) 987-5900, or visiting The Bushnell box office at 166 Capitol Avenue in Hartford, CT.

Attention: This event will be a phone-free experience. Use of cellphones, smart watches, smart accessories, cameras, or recording devices will not be permitted in the performance space.

Upon arrival at the venue, all phones, smart watches, and accessories will be secured in Yondr pouches that will be opened at the end of the event. Guests maintain possession of their phones at all times, and can access their phones throughout the event at designated Phone Use Areas in the venue. All phones will be re-secured in Yondr pouches before returning to the event space. Anyone seen using a phone during the performance will be escorted out of the venue.

Guests are encouraged to bring a credit card for purchases inside the venue. We appreciate your cooperation in creating a phone-free viewing experience.