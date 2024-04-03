Schooled On Poetry Live Poetry Reading Set For May 11 At The Lincoln Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Columbus-area high school students will join celebrated poets from around the country in a live poetry reading at 7 pm Saturday, May 11, at the Lincoln Theatre.

Schooled on Poetry, a collaboration between CAPA, Thurber House, ESCCO, the Poetry Foundation, the Columbus Foundation, and poet-educator Peter Kahn is the culminating celebration of a year-long Spoken Word poetry project at Dublin Scioto, Grandview Heights, Independence, KIPP and Northland high schools. The event will feature intra-school group pieces and individual original poems by slam champs from each school.

They will be joined by local poets Hanif Abdurraqib and Cynthia Amoah, Chicago-based poet/musical artist Christian “Rich Robbins” Robinson, and National Book Award finalist Tim Seibles from Virginia.

“There's so much hidden talent in Columbus area schools. Schooled on Poetry aims to help showcase the power of the student voice and help build an intergenerational poetry community,” Kahn said.

Tickets

Tickets are $5 for students and $10 for adults and may be purchased at the CBUSArts Ticket Center at the Ohio Theatre (39 E. State St.), online at www.capa.com or www.CBUSArts.com, and by phone at (614) 469-0939.

To learn more about Peter Kahn and the intra-school project, visit https://www.poet-educatorpeterkahn.org/.

About the Artists

Hanif Abdurraqib is a poet, essayist, and cultural critic from Columbus. His poetry has been published in Muzzle, Vinyl, PEN American, and various other journals. His essays and music criticism have been published in The FADER, Pitchfork, The New Yorker, and The New York Times. His first full length poetry collection, The Crown Ain't Worth Much, was released in June 2016 by Button Poetry and was named a finalist for the Eric Hoffer Book Prize and nominated for a Hurston-Wright Legacy Award. His first collection of essays, “They Can't Kill Us Until They Kill Us,” was released in winter 2017 by Two Dollar Radio and was named a book of the year by Buzzfeed, Esquire, NPR, Oprah Magazine, Paste, CBC, The Los Angeles Review, Pitchfork, and The Chicago Tribune, among others. He released Go Ahead In The Rain: Notes To A Tribe Called Quest with University of Texas press in February 2019 and the book became a New York Times Bestseller, was a finalist for the Kirkus Prize, and was longlisted for the National Book Award. His second collection of poems, “A Fortune For Your Disaster,” was released in 2019 by Tin House, and won the 2020 Lenore Marshall Prize. In 2021, he released the book “A Little Devil In America” with Random House, which was a finalist for the National Book Award, the National Book Critics Circle Award, and the The PEN/Diamonstein-Spielvogel Award for the Art of the Essay. The book won the 2022 Andrew Carnegie Medal for Excellence in Nonfiction and the Gordon Burn Prize. Hanif is a graduate of Beechcroft High School.

Cynthia Amoah is a Columbus-based poet, performer, and teaching artist. She received her MFA from The New School (Poetry) in 2019 where she was awarded the prestigious Paul Violi Poetry Prize (2018), as well as Excellence In Poetry (2019). Amoah began competing nationally in recitation and motivational speaking engagements in 2006. Since then, Amoah's dynamic voice and strong stage presence has captured and inspired diverse audiences, both locally and globally. Originally from Ghana, West Africa, Amoah's voice reflects the strong and colorful oral traditions of her homeland, which undoubtedly cultivates and shapes her work. Although influenced by diasporic motifs, Amoah transcends limitations and labels, instead embracing a holistic, multifaceted identity. An activist and humanist, Amoah's work often highlights lost stories of her immediate worlds, while also transcending the marginalized groups she delineates. This balance is delicate, but she walks it with effectual grace. This grace, and strength as a performer, has secured Amoah performances at prestigious venues, including The Lincoln Theatre, The Columbus Museum of Art, The United Nations Information Center (Accra), TEDxDrewUniversity, and TEDxOhioStateUniversity (where she performed “Honam,” her most notable poem), among others.

Tim Seibles, the former Poet Laureate of Virginia, was born and raised in Philadelphia, PA. He is the author of several books of poetry including Hurdy-Gurdy, Hammerlock, and Buffalo Head Solos. His first collection, Body Moves, (1988) was re-released by the Carnegie Mellon University Press as part of its Contemporary Classics series. Fast Animal was one of five poetry finalists for the 2012 National Book Award. In 2013, he received the Pen Oakland Josephine Miles Award for poetry. In 2014, Tim received an honorary Doctorate of Humane Letters from Misericordia University for his literary accomplishments. During that same year, he won the Theodore Roethke Memorial Poetry Award for Fast Animal, a prize given triennially for a collection of poems. In 2015, he chaired the panel of judges that decided the winner of the National Book Award in poetry. One Turn Around the Sun was published in 2017. His most recent collection, Voodoo Libretto: New & Selected Poems, was released in 2022. Over the past decade, his poems have been published in three Best American Poetry anthologies. He has been a workshop leader for Cave Canem, a writer's retreat for African American poets, and for the Hurston/Wright Foundation, another organization dedicated to developing black writers. Seibles lives in Norfolk, VA and is now an Emeritus Professor of English of Old Dominion University where he taught classes for both the English Department and the MFA in writing program.

Rich Robbins is a rapper, songwriter, producer, educator, and television host based in Chicago. Just named Chicago's Best Individual Hip Hop Artist by the Chicago Reader, Robbins first gained recognition in Madison, WI's First Wave hip-hop scholarship program. Since then, he's collaborated with various artists, including Shawnee Dez, Mick Jenkins, Saba, and Mother Nature. His work extends beyond the recording booth, encompassing teaching and social advocacy. His latest EP, Soft & Tender, delves into the nuanced relationship between fatherhood and Blackness and has spawned the Soft & Tender interview series. His latest releases can be streamed on all music platforms.

About CAPA

Owner/operator of downtown Columbus' magnificent historic theatres (Ohio Theatre, Palace Theatre, Southern Theatre) and manager of the Riffe Center Theatre Complex, Lincoln Theatre, Drexel Theatre, Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts (New Albany, OH), and the Shubert Theatre (New Haven, CT), CAPA is a non-profit, award-winning presenter of national and international performing arts and entertainment. For more information, visit www.capa.com.