RENT Comes To Short North Stage October 6th

No day but today! Rent is the landmark, groundbreaking rock musical that defined a generation and Short North Stage is staging an exciting new production for Columbus audiences.

In the East Village of New York City we follow an unlikely group of bohemians as they struggle with gentrification, love, loss and legacies amidst the HIV/AIDS crisis. Winner of the Tony AwardÂ® and the Pulitzer Prize, Jonathan Larson's songs like "Seasons of Love," "One Song Glory," and "I'll Cover You," allows the characters and audiences to embrace hope, find strength and survive. You won't want to miss Larson's phenomenon that redefined musical theater and is just as poignant today.

Light a candle and join us for the catered Opening Night Reception Friday, October 7th following the performance! Get your tickets at www.cbusarts.com or call 614-469-0939 Monday thru Friday 9am - 5pm.. Single tickets range between $37 and $55, $20 student rush tickets and pay what you can tickets are also available. Showtimes are 7pm Thursdays through Saturdays and 2pm Sundays October 6 - November 6. Learn more at www.shortnorthstage.org.