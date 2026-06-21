Photos: Inside Mount Vernon Arts Consortium and Ariel-Foundation Park presented The Jayhawks

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In 1986, a little band from Minneapolis released their debut album — and helped lay the foundation for what would eventually become the Americana movement. 40 years later, The Jayhawks are still creating the kind of harmonies and songwriting that inspired generations of artists to follow. They brought that sound to Ariel-Foundation Park along with Mount Vernon Arts Consortium on June 19th.

Up next, MVAC will present Graham Nash - Live on Tour 2026 at the Knox Memorial in Mount Vernon. Nash boasts a double induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame for his work with the Hollies and Crosby, Stills, and Nash. This GRAMMY Award winner is also a two-time Songwriters' Hall of Fame inductee, honored both for his solo contributions and with CSN.Nash is a two-time Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee, with Crosby, Stills, and Nash, and with the Hollies. He was also inducted twice into the Songwriters' Hall of Fame, as a solo artist and with CSN, and he is a GRAMMY Award winner. For more information on how to purchase tickets and other upcoming events, please visit: https://www.mvac.org/

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer