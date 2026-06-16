35MM: A Musical Exhibition to Open at Abbey Theater of Dublin
The multimedia show features cast members Olivia Noel, Nic Franklin, and more, directed by Nic Brunet.
The Abbey Theater of Dublin will present '35MM - A Musical Exhibition.' Evening performances will be held at 7 p.m. on July 10 & 11. Matinee performances will take place at 1 p.m. on July 11 & 12. All performances will take place at the Abbey Theater of Dublin. Tickets are $25 for general admission.
Representing a collision of artistic disciplines in musical theatre, photography and pop/rock music, '35mm' is a collection of 'snapshot stories' woven together as each of the evening's original songs is performed, while the audience is immersed in the photography that inspired it. '35mm' brings the connection between pleasures visual and aural into razor-sharp focus, creating a singular, multi-sensory emotional journey.
The cast for '35MM - A Musical Exhibition' is as follows: Olivia Noel (Woman #1); Kate Merryman (Woman #2); Nic Franklin (Man #1); Niko Carter (Man #2); Eric Shonk (Man #3); and Abbie Hogsett (Swing).
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