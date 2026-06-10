Review: WATER FOR ELEPHANTS at Ohio Theatre - A Spectacle in Search of a Soul
Review: WATER FOR ELEPHANTS at Ohio Theatre - A Spectacle in Search of a Soul
Based on Sara Gruen’s beloved 1932 novel - and its 2011 film adaptation, Water for Elephants is a technical triumph wrapped around a dramatically uneven musical. Directed by Tony Award nominee Jessica Stone (Kimberly Akimbo), with book by three-time Tony nominee Rick Elice (Jersey Boys, Peter and the Starcatcher), and score by PigPen Theatre Co., Water for Elephants leans heavily into spectacle over storytelling: aerial silks, acrobatics, puppetry, and constant physical motion that dominate the stage. However, this spectacle overwhelms the story rather than serving it, resulting unfortunately in a flop under the big top.
Set during the Great Depression, Water for Elephants follows Jacob Jankowski, who, after a personal tragedy, abandons his veterinary studies and hops a train with a crew of struggling circus performers. There, he becomes the circus’s veterinarian and is swept into its colorful but harsh world. He meets Marlena, a talented equestrian star performer, and August, her volatile husband who runs the animal acts. August hires Jacob to care for the animals and as he works closely with Marlena, they bond over their compassion for the animals – especially Rosie the elephant.
Jacob and Marlena navigate danger, exploitation, and their growing feelings for each other as they search for purpose and belonging amid the chaos of circus life. Throughout the production, Jacob’s older self makes appearances as he reflects on his past. This often interrupts the momentum without adding much depth.
Zachary Keller (Jacob Jankowski), Helen Krushinski (Marlena), and Connor Sullivan (August) all possess excellent vocals and a commanding presence on stage. But that’s not enough to fill the emotional void and predictability of this production which is diluted by the emphasis on the visual chaos. The romance and emotional turns often feel rushed and underdeveloped, and the musical numbers are forgettable and don’t rise to the intensity of the staging.
The acrobatic cast is clearly the show’s greatest asset. These elite-level performers are the highlight of the show, integrating circus acts, aerial silks, flying, and flipping, which creates constant visual excitement. There were oooh’s and ahhh’s by the audience throughout the night.
While Water for Elephants is visually dazzling, it struggles to match its emotional and narrative ambitions. This is especially exposed in a larger theatre which lacks the Broadway-scale intimacy. You’ll be dazzled in the moment, but you may leave realizing the show never truly touched the ground.
Water for Elephants plays at the Ohio Theatre through June 14th and is the final show of the Broadway in Columbus 2025/2026 season. For tickets and more information, visit: Water for Elephants - Columbus Association for the Performing Arts
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