BYE BYE BIRDIE to Screen for Free at The Avalon Theatre

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Movie lovers are invited to take a nostalgic trip to the golden age of musical comedy on Saturday, June 20, at The Avalon Theatre in Marysville. This FREE Ohio Goes to the Movies Celebration features the classic film Bye Bye Birdie showing at 7:00 p.m. on The Avalon Theatre's big screen.

Inspired by the excitement surrounding rock-and-roll, Bye Bye Birdie tells the story of a small-town high school girl who is selected from thousands of fans to give one final kiss to a popular, Elvis Presley-style, rock star before he leaves to serve in the Armed Services. Meanwhile, the singer's frustrated songwriter hopes to turn the publicity stunt into a hit farewell song. Filled with memorable music, comedy, and colorful performances, the film remains a beloved classic for audiences of all ages.

As part of the Ohio Goes to the Movies Celebration, Bye Bye Birdie is a fitting selection with its strong ties to the Buckeye State. The entire story unfolds in the fictional town of Sweet Apple, Ohio, a wholesome Midwestern community that becomes the center of national attention when rock-and-roll sensation Conrad Birdie arrives to give "One Last Kiss" to a local teenage fan during a live broadcast of The Ed Sullivan Show before entering military service.

The film also boasts a notable Ohio connection through Paul Lynde, the iconic character actor who portrayed Harry MacAfee-the deeply exasperated, hyper-reactive father of Conrad's selected fan. A native of Mount Vernon, Ohio, Lynde became one of America's most beloved comedic performers, known for his sharp wit, distinctive delivery, and memorable appearances on television, stage, and film. His performance as Harry MacAfee remains one of the movie's comedic highlights.

Admission to this event is FREE, making it a perfect evening out for families, friends, and classic movie enthusiasts.

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