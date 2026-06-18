CAPA Receives $180,000 PNC Foundation Grant for Historic Theatre Centennials

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Columbus Association for the Performing Arts has received received a three-year, $180,000 grant from the PNC Foundation in support of its celebration of the 100-year anniversary of three of its historic theatres in Columbus – the Palace (2026), Ohio (2028), and Lincoln (2028) theatres.

The grant will support free community programs and events offered throughout the three years of the Centennial Celebrations, ensuring that CAPA's Centennial Celebrations will serve the entire community. These programs will engage participants with the rich history of the arts in Columbus and offer accessible opportunities to experience joyful and enriching performances and to participate directly in the creation and practice of art.

“PNC's commitment to CAPA and the arts, both in central Ohio and beyond, is remarkable. We are honored to have earned its continued support, in this instance for our Centennial Celebrations,” said Chad Whittington, CAPA President and CEO. “CAPA considers these Centennial Celebrations to be a testimony to the Columbus community and its support of the arts and of these historic spaces. This grant will ensure that we engage and thank as many community members as possible over these three years.”

Free community programming offered throughout our Centennial Celebrations will include:

Events in each theatre to celebrate its anniversary, featuring tours, performances, and more: Palace (fall 2026), Ohio (spring 2028), and Lincoln (fall 2028).

An event to celebrate the release of a new documentary about the theatres, including a screening of the film.

Community arts days in each theatre, including a free educational performance and pre-show activities.

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