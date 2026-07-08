THE ADDAMS FAMILY MUSICAL: YOUNG@PART to Make Debut at Broadway2LA Acting Studio

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Broadway2LA Acting Studio will present its first-ever full-scale musical production, bringing a beloved classic to life in a family-friendly stage experience. This summer, audiences are invited into the world of The Addams Family Musical: Young@Part.

The Addams Family Musical: Young@Part follows Wednesday Addams as she reveals a surprising new romance to her famously unconventional family. When the Addams clan meets the "normal" side of her fiancé's world, secrets surface, chaos erupts, and two very different families are forced to confront what it means to accept change. Packed with sharp humor, catchy songs, and iconic characters, the production delivers a ghoulishly good time for audiences of all ages.

Performances will take place on Friday, July 17, 2026 – 7:00 PM; Saturday, July 18, 2026 – 2:00 PM & 7:00 PM; and Sunday, July 19, 2026 – 2:00 PM at Avalon Theatre. Adults: $15; Kids: $8.

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