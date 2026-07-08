GUYS & DOLLS to Open Renaissance Theatre's 2026-2027 Broadway Season

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The Renaissance Theatre will open its 2026-2027 Park National Bank Broadway Series with the classic American musical Guys & Dolls, presented for four performances August 1-9. Additional support for the production is provided by Pinnacle Building Services and Connection Space. Featuring a cast of local favorites and guest artists, the beloved Broadway comedy is directed by Renaissance Artistic Director Michael Thomas.

Considered one of Broadway's greatest musical comedies, Guys & Dolls features an unforgettable score by Frank Loesser, including such classics as Luck Be a Lady, Sit Down, You're Rockin' the Boat, I've Never Been in Love Before, A Bushel and a Peck, If I Were a Bell, and Adelaide's Lament.

About the Show

Set in New York City, Guys & Dolls follows the intersecting stories of high-rolling gambler Sky Masterson, Salvation Army missionary Sarah Brown, lovable hustler Nathan Detroit, and his long-suffering fiancée Miss Adelaide. Nathan has spent fourteen years promising to marry Adelaide while trying to keep one step ahead of the law by organizing the city's oldest floating crap game. When Nathan wagers that Sky cannot persuade the straight-laced Sarah Brown to accompany him to Havana, the bet sets off a series of unexpected romances, unlikely friendships, and comic adventures that ultimately prove that luck has very little to do with love.

A New Chapter at the Renaissance

Guys & Dolls will be the first production presented in the Renaissance Theatre's newly renovated auditorium. As part of the theatre's Road to 100 campaign, audiences will experience the new seating installed this summer as the historic theatre prepares for its 100th anniversary in 2028.

Seat naming opportunities are still available through the A Seat in Our Story campaign. Patrons wishing to reserve a personalized seat plaque and become a permanent part of the Renaissance Theatre's history may learn more by visiting rentickets.org/a-seat-in-our-story.

About the Cast

Beau Roberts stars as Nathan Detroit opposite Allie Carter Nicolas as Miss Adelaide. Dru Loman appears as Sky Masterson, with Leah Gesouras as Sarah Brown. Nikki Stitak plays Nicely Nicely Johnson, Bobbie Bell appears as Arvide, Drew Traxler is Lt. Brannigan, Jacob Poiner plays Harry the Horse, Zakari Ramos appears as Benny Southstreet, and Darius Darmody portrays Rusty Charlie.

The cast also features McKenna Stoffer as Mimi, Lori Turner as General Cartwright, Jacque Workman as Big Jule, Simon Grogan as Angie the Ox, Kaleb Pickett as Society Max, Rafael Alarcon as Lucky Louie, Nykera Gardner as Fifi, Cassandra Kurek as Lola, Lillian Woods as Sheila, Madison Kearney as Betty, Grace Riegel as Audrey, Caroline Pletcher as Agatha, Alyssia Pickett as Evelyn, Kadelyn Becker as Bubbles, Jackie Metz as Judy, Milo McDonald as Calvin, Carter King as Good Time Charley, and Angelo Procopio as Sorrowful Jones.

Ticket Information

Tickets start at just $15 and are available 24 hours a day at www.rentickets.org, by calling the Renaissance Theatre Box Office at 419-522-2726, or by visiting the box office at 138 Park Avenue West in Mansfield. Box Office hours are Tuesday through Friday from 12:00 PM to 5:00 PM.

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