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Photos: First look at Curtain Players’ THE BIRDS

The Birds will run from Oct 23 - Nov. 8, 2026

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From the story that inspired the classic Hitchcock film, this bold adaptation is a gripping, unsettling, and moving look at human relationships in the face of societal collapse. In an isolated house, strangers Diane and Nat take shelter from relentless masses of attacking birds. They find relative sanctuary but not comfort or peace: there is no electricity, little food, and a nearby neighbor may still be alive and watching them. Another refugee, the younger Julia, arrives with some news of the outside world, but her presence also brings discord. Their survival becomes even more doubtful when paranoia takes hold of the makeshift fortress - an internal threat to match that of the birds outside.

By Conor McPherson, from a story by Daphne du Maurier, Directed by Luke Bovenizer, Stage Manager Ally Kaizer, Cast: Susan Wismar (Diane), Jamie Harper (Nat), Liv Weiss (Julia), & Todd Covert (Tierney).

Performances run Oct. 23, 24, 30, 31, Nov. 6, & 7, 2026 at 7:30PM, Oct. 25, Nov. 1, Nov. & 8, 2026 at 2:00PM  at Curtain Players, 5691 Harlem Road, Galena, Ohio,  43021.  For more information or to purchase tickets, visit:  http://curtainplayers.org

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer

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