Photos: First look at Curtain Players’ THE BIRDS

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From the story that inspired the classic Hitchcock film, this bold adaptation is a gripping, unsettling, and moving look at human relationships in the face of societal collapse. In an isolated house, strangers Diane and Nat take shelter from relentless masses of attacking birds. They find relative sanctuary but not comfort or peace: there is no electricity, little food, and a nearby neighbor may still be alive and watching them. Another refugee, the younger Julia, arrives with some news of the outside world, but her presence also brings discord. Their survival becomes even more doubtful when paranoia takes hold of the makeshift fortress - an internal threat to match that of the birds outside.

By Conor McPherson, from a story by Daphne du Maurier, Directed by Luke Bovenizer, Stage Manager Ally Kaizer, Cast: Susan Wismar (Diane), Jamie Harper (Nat), Liv Weiss (Julia), & Todd Covert (Tierney).

Performances run Oct. 23, 24, 30, 31, Nov. 6, & 7, 2026 at 7:30PM, Oct. 25, Nov. 1, Nov. & 8, 2026 at 2:00PM at Curtain Players, 5691 Harlem Road, Galena, Ohio, 43021. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit: http://curtainplayers.org

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 8 Days 07 Hrs 12 Min 40 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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