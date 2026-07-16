DEATH BECOMES HER to Open at Ohio Theatre with PNC Broadway in Columbus

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Tickets for the Columbus premiere of the Tony Award-winning musical comedy Death Becomes Her will go on sale Friday, July 17, at 10 a.m. ahead of the production's engagement at the Ohio Theatre from October 6–11.

Tickets, starting at $52.28, will be available through BroadwayInColumbus.com, by phone at 614-469-0939, or in person at the CAPA Ticket Center located inside the Ohio Theatre. CAPA reminds theatergoers that BroadwayInColumbus.com, the Ohio Theatre box office, and the CAPA Ticket Center are the only official ticket outlets for performances at the venue.

"It has been such a joy bringing Death Becomes Her to life on stage and I'm beyond thrilled to be embraced as we have by Broadway audiences," said Lowe Cunningham, producer of Death Becomes Her and Senior Vice President, Head of Creative & Strategy at Universal Theatrical Group. "On behalf of the entire creative team and company, we are so proud that we will be able to share this musical and entertain audiences with laughter across the country for years to come with this tour."

Based on the 1992 Universal Pictures film, Death Becomes Her follows glamorous actress Madeline Ashton and bestselling author Helen Sharp, lifelong frenemies whose rivalry reaches new heights after Madeline steals Helen's fiancé. Their feud takes a supernatural turn when the mysterious Viola Van Horn offers them a magical potion promising eternal youth and beauty—along with consequences that last forever.

The Broadway musical features direction and choreography by Tony Award winner Christopher Gattelli, a book by Marco Pennette, and an original score by Julia Mattison and Noel Carey.

The production's creative team also includes scenic designer Derek McLane, Costume Designer Paul Tazewell, lighting designer Justin Townsend, sound designer Peter Hylenski, hair and wig designer Charles LaPointe, make-up designer Joe Dulude II, fight director Cha Ramos, music supervisor Mary-Mitchell Campbell, orchestrator Doug Besterman, music director Ben Cohn, dance and music arranger Sam Davis, vocal arrangers Mary-Mitchell Campbell, Julia Mattison, and Noel Carey, music coordinator Kristy Norter, casting by The TRC Company, and general management by 321 Theatrical Management. Marcia Goldberg serves as executive producer.

The Original Broadway Cast Recording of Death Becomes Her is available now from Concord Theatricals Recordings on all major streaming and digital platforms, as well as on CD and two-LP vinyl.

The musical opened on Broadway on November 21, 2024, earning widespread critical acclaim. The Daily Beast called it "the most fun night out on Broadway," while Time Out New York praised it as "savagely funny." Deadline described the production as "wildly entertaining" and "a perfect musical comedy," with The Guardian, The Stage, The Wall Street Journal, and the Chicago Tribune also applauding the show's spectacle, humor, and performances.

Death Becomes Her is produced by Universal Theatrical Group and is co-produced on Broadway by James L. Nederlander, Steven Spielberg and Kate Capshaw, Jason Blum and James Wan, Debra Martin Chase, the John Gore Organization, and Marc Platt.

Presented as part of the 2026–2027 Broadway in Columbus season, the engagement will play eight performances at the Ohio Theatre from October 6–11.

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