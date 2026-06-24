NINA WEST'S BIG QUEER COMEDY SHOW to Make Debut at Columbus' Southern Theatre

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Drag queen extraordinaire Nina West is hosting the first ever Big Queer Comedy Show at the Southern Theatre, featuring headliner Kristin Key and an LGBTQ+ lineup of local and national comics. This variety show extravaganza will feature music, drag, standup comedy and even a foul-mouthed puppet!

The full lineup of Nina West's Big Queer Comedy Show features: Kristin Key (Los Angeles), Gwen Rose (Chicago), Chad the Bird (Chicago), Djahy BrownJohnson (Cleveland) and Jules Wagner (Columbus) and is hosted by Nina West (Columbus). You won't want to miss this hilarious one-of-a-kind night.

The Columbus Comedy Festival is a city-wide celebration of all things funny in Columbus, Ohio. Launched in 2024, the festival features national headliners and local performers in shows that include standup comedy, improv shows, sketch comedy, live podcast recordings, game shows, variety shows and much more! This year's festival takes place August 27-30. For more information on shows, performers, venues and the full lineup, visit Columbuscomedyfest.com.

Tickets, which start at $24.50, go on sale at 10 am Friday, June 26, and may be purchased at the CAPA Ticket Center at the Ohio Theatre (39 E. State St.), online at www.capa.com, and by phone at (614) 469-0939.

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