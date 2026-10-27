Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
McCoy Center to Present Free Screening of HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS
The screening will benefit the 2026 Thanksforgiving 4 Miler charity run in New Albany.
The McCoy Center will host a free screening of the holiday-season favorite Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000) at 7 pm Tuesday, November 24. The screening will utilize the Mershad Digital Experience, a state-of-the-art, digital projection and sound system that delivers superior brightness and color rendering, digital surround sound, and a full-immersion experience.
The screening is free and open to the public; tickets are not required. Movie-goers are encouraged to bring non-perishable food items or cash donations for the 2026 Thanksforgiving 4 Miler charity run happening two days later in New Albany on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 26. Proceeds from the charity run will benefit the Mid-Ohio Food Collective, LifeCare Alliance, and the New Albany Thanksgiving Day fund at the New Albany Community Foundation.
Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
Rated PG
In this live-action adaptation of the beloved children’s tale by Dr. Seuss, the reclusive green Grinch (Jim Carrey) decides to ruin Christmas for the cheery citizens of Whoville. Reluctantly joined by his hapless dog, Max, the Grinch comes down from his mountaintop home and sneaks into town to swipe everything holiday-related from the Whos. However, the bitter grump finds a hitch in his plans when he encounters the endearing Cindy Lou Who (Taylor Momsen).
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