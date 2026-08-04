FUTURE ICONS Will Kick Off BalletMet Season

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BalletMet will kick off its 49th season with the inaugural edition of Future Icons at the BalletMet Performance Space from Sept. 10-12. This is a new choreographic project dedicated to helping new voices create ambitious, thought-provoking, and timely ballets. Three choreographers, selected through a competitive international process, travel to Columbus and create new works on BalletMet's company of dancers. This first look at the future of ballet will feature choreographers Yuiko Masukawa, DaYoung Jung and Eric Figueredo.

"Future Icons reflects BalletMet's commitment to shaping the future of ballet by allowing emerging choreographers to create bold, thought-provoking new works," said Remi Wörtmeyer, BalletMet’s Artistic Director. "By bringing together fresh artists from around the world, Columbus will be the first to experience the next generation of ballet as it unfolds."

The production will feature Japanese choreographer Yuiko Masukawa, who blends classical ballet and contemporary performance. She has created works for The Australian Ballet and festivals across Australia and Japan, exploring cross-cultural collaboration and new approaches to contemporary ballet.

South Korean choreographer DaYoung Jung will also be highlighted in Future Icons. Jung is an award-winning artist, rehearsal director and former principal dancer with Oklahoma City Ballet. A graduate of Moscow's Bolshoi Ballet Academy, her choreography has been presented nationally and recognized in multiple competitions.

Brazilian choreographer Eric Figueredo will complete the inaugural lineup. Figueredo trained at Houston Ballet Academy after earning a Prix de Lausanne scholarship. He has performed with Texas Ballet Theater, The Sarasota Ballet and Milwaukee Ballet, where he has also developed an emerging choreographic career with original works presented by professional companies and international dance festivals.

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