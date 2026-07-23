FESTIVAL LATINO to Return to Columbus for 29th Year at New Venues

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CAPA has announced the entertainment lineup for the 29th annual Festival Latino, which will take place August 22-23 at Columbus Commons and the Ohio Theatre. The free, family-friendly event celebrates Latino culture through live music, dance, food, art, and community activities, while marking its first year at the festival's new downtown Columbus locations.

Festival Latino 2026 relocates from its longtime home at Genoa Park to Columbus Commons and the historic Ohio Theatre, providing expanded infrastructure and new indoor programming, including free movie screenings and activities presented by performing arts organizations.

The Main Stage lineup features national touring artists alongside regional performers. Saturday's schedule includes DJ Cale, Columbus-based Música Mexicana group Golpe De Estado, Grammy and Latin Grammy-nominated Afro-Cuban ensemble OKAN, Durangense band Mazizo Musical, and merengue group Oro Sólido. Sunday's performances feature DJ Cale, Los Borirengues del Swing, Romero Norteño, Columbus-based rock en Español band Chupeta de Ajo, and salsa star José Alberto "El Canario."

The festival's Dance Plaza will host salsa lessons led by Carlos Rubio, performances by Salsamante Dance Academy, and traditional Mexican dance presentations by El Corazón de México Ballet Folklórico on both days.

Additional attractions include a Children's Area, an Artists' and Authors' Showcase, a Community Wellness Resources Area, a Latin American marketplace, food vendors, and Mercadito Raíces, a program highlighting emerging Latino entrepreneurs. Festivalgoers can also enjoy free screenings of Coco on Saturday and Encanto on Sunday inside the Ohio Theatre.

Festival Latino is presented by Honda and runs from noon to 8 p.m. on Saturday, August 22, and noon to 7 p.m. on Sunday, August 23. Admission is free.

Main Stage

Saturday, August 22

Noon – Derek Amaya (DJ Cale)

12:15 p.m. – Golpe De Estado

2:00 p.m. – OKAN (Afro-Cuban Jazz)

4:00 p.m. – Mazizo Musical (Durangense)

6:30 p.m. – Oro Sólido (Merengue)

Sunday, August 23

Noon – Derek Amaya (DJ Cale)

12:15 p.m. – Los Borirengues del Swing

1:45 p.m. – Romero Norteño

3:15 p.m. – Chupeta de Ajo

5:30 p.m. – José Alberto "El Canario" (Salsa)

Dance Plaza

Saturday, August 22

1:15 p.m. – Salsa Lessons with Carlos Rubio

3:00 p.m. – Salsamante Dance Academy

5:30 p.m. – El Corazón de México Ballet Folklórico

Sunday, August 23

1:15 p.m. – Salsa Lessons with Carlos Rubio

2:45 p.m. – Salsamante Dance Academy

4:30 p.m. – El Corazón de México Ballet Folklórico

Additional Festival Activities

Children's Area featuring crafts, games, face painting, health consultations, and more.

Artists' and Authors' Showcase with local Latino artists, bilingual book readings, and interactive arts activities.

Movies in the Ohio Theatre Saturday, 1:00 p.m. – Coco Sunday, 1:00 p.m. – Encanto

Community Wellness Resources Area with health screenings and community information.

Food Vendors serving cuisine from Latin America and beyond.

Marketplace featuring jewelry, arts, crafts, and traditional goods.

Mercadito Raíces, highlighting emerging Latino-owned businesses.

Dining Area, sponsored by KEMBA Financial Credit Union.

Festival Information

Festival Latino runs noon to 8:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 22, and noon to 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 23. Admission is free. Guests are welcome to bring blankets and lawn chairs, and paid parking is available at the Columbus Commons garage and nearby lots. Festival Latino is presented by Honda.

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