Dublin Coffman High School Drama Club to Present ZOMBIE PROM

Zombie Prom will kick off Dublin Coffman High School's 2023-2024 theater season. Performances will take place October 26, 28 and November 2, 4 at 7 p.m. in the DCHS Performing Arts Center (6780 Coffman Road, Dublin). Tickets, $10 for adults and $5 for students, can be purchased online at Click Here or by cash at the door beginning at 6:30p.m. prior to the performance.

A girl-loves-ghoul rock 'n' roll Off Broadway musical set in the atomic 1950s at Enrico Fermi High, where the law is laid down by a zany, tyrannical principal. Pretty senior Toffee has fallen for the class bad boy. Family pressure forces her to end the romance, and he charges off on his motorcycle to the nuclear waste dump. He returns glowing and determined to reclaim Toffee's heart. He still wants to graduate, but most of all he wants to take Toffee to the prom. The principal orders him to drop dead while a scandal reporter seizes on him as the freak du jour. History comes to his rescue while a tuneful selection of original songs in the style of 50s hits keeps the action rocking across the stage.

Directed by Dan Stowell. Musical Direction by Andrew Garner. Choreographed by Myles Lawson. Cast in the production are: Anna Blasinski, Haja Dabo, Eric Zhang, Emmett Van Buskirk, Maryame Lamsihdi, Ella Wadsworth, Bryce Barta, Connor Dively, Bella Mytinger, Elliot Kilty, Mary Meyer, Peyton Conrad, Sami Mytinger, Jenna Kessel, Finn Casey, Jonathan Nguyen, Katelynn Hanks, Ainsley Mustard, Evie Shuchter, Grace Laramore, Ella Davis, Olivia McLucas, Amelie McDaniel, Eleanor Pesce, Grace Bunt, Sammy Grant, Ellie Harrass, Gabe Hund, Sophia Ives, Lily Marrocco, Samantha Miller, Kiri Ohno, Jimena Jimenez-Pablo, Natasha Shah, Margo Shorter, and Leah VanBuskirk. Crew Heads: Kai Ellsworth, Anna Ruiz, Ava Patten, Eva Johnson, Masha Kochanenkova, Sophie Bannister, Preethi Vaithianathan, Lain Hosken, Alex Schillling, Aaliyah Mayarov, A Young-Lawson, Inari Okuma, Ian Quan, and Brennan Kernaghan. Produced by special arrangement with Concord Theatricals. Book and Lyrics by John Dempsey. Music by Dana P. Rowe. Adapted by Mac Tumminelli. Based on a story by John Dempsey and Hugh M. Murphy.

About DCHS Drama Club

Our mission is to provide frequent, brilliant theatrical opportunities for our students and the Dublin community. DCHS Drama Club productions for the 2023-24 season are Zombie Prom, You Can't Take It With You, Mean Girls High School Version and Belles on Their Toes. DCHS was among 24 local high schools selected by the Columbus Association for the Performing Arts (CAPA) to participate in the 2023-24 CAPA Marquee Awards presented by American Electric Power Foundation and will showcase their talents in Mean Girls High School Version.

For more information, visit the Dublin Coffman Theater webpage.

About the CAPA Marquee Awards

Dublin Coffman High School is proud to participate in the CAPA Marquee Awards presented by American Electric Power Foundation and produced by the Columbus Association for the Performing Arts! Culminating in a Tony Awards inspired showcase, the program celebrates and supports musical theatre education in central Ohio high schools. Yearlong learning opportunities include free touring Broadway master classes, workshops with local and regional artists, production feedback from performing arts professionals, discounted tickets to touring Broadway shows when available, performance experiences, and more.

Join us Thursday, June 6 at 7:30 p.m. for the 2024 CAPA Marquee Awards Showcase at the Ohio Theatre! Tickets go on sale in the spring. Visit www.capamarqueeawards.com to learn more!