Disney's FROZEN to Open at Renaissance Theatre In November
The production is directed by Renaissance Artistic Director Michael Thomas and includes a full cast of ensemble performers.
Renaissance Theatre will present Disney's Frozen the Broadway Musical on the Renaissance Main Stage November 21-29.
Part of the 2026-2027 Park National Bank Broadway Series, the production is directed by Renaissance Artistic Director Michael Thomas and features a cast of local favorites alongside a talented group of young performers. With performances the weekend before Thanksgiving and over Thanksgiving weekend itself, Frozen makes a perfect family outing, whether you're planning a night out together or looking for something special to share with relatives in town.
'There's nothing quite like watching a family share the magic of live theatre together,' said Chelsie Thompson, President & CEO of the Renaissance. 'Frozen is a story so many families already hold close, and we can't wait to welcome our community into the Ren this November to see it come to life inside the historic Renaissance Theatre. Whether it's your child's very first show or the start of a new family tradition, we hope these performances become memories your family treasures for years to come.'
Performance Schedule
- Saturday, November 21 at 7:30 PM
- Sunday, November 22 at 2:30 PM
- Friday, November 27 at 7:30 PM
- Saturday, November 28 at 7:30 PM
- Sunday, November 29 at 2:30 PM
About the Show
In the kingdom of Arendelle, sisters Elsa and Anna have grown apart as Elsa struggles to hide a mysterious power she fears she cannot control. When her secret is revealed and Arendelle is trapped in an eternal winter, Elsa flees into the mountains, leaving Anna determined to find her sister and bring her home. Joined by rugged mountain man Kristoff, his loyal reindeer Sven, and the delightfully optimistic snowman Olaf, Anna sets out on an extraordinary journey where she discovers that the greatest act of true love may not be the one she expected.
Based on the Academy Award-winning Disney film, the stage musical expands the story audiences know and love with a soaring Broadway score by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez. Alongside favorites including 'Do You Want to Build a Snowman?,' 'For the First Time in Forever,' and 'Let It Go,' the musical features songs written especially for the Broadway production that bring new depth to its characters and their story.
Filled with theatrical magic and larger-than-life moments, Disney's Frozen is a celebration of sisterhood, courage, and finding the strength to embrace who you are.
About the Cast
The cast includes:
- Nikki Stitak as Elsa
- McKenna Stoffer as Anna
- Jacob Poiner as Hans
- Zakari Ramos as Kristoff
- Nykera Gardner as Bulda
- Landin Fisher as Pabbie
- Kaleb Pickett as Sven
- Matthew Meade as Olaf
- Alvan Bolling II as King Agnarr
- Emily Bare as Queen Iduna
- Bobbie Bell as Weselton
- Ricky Sciavicco as Oaken
- Estel Bramlage as Young Elsa
- Evelyn Brumagin as Young Anna
The ensemble is filled out by Marco Armstrong, Liam Francis, Riley Heeter, Matthew Korver, Nicky Morabito, Mikey Mousaw, Saige Painley, Eli Reese Peel, Alyssia Pickett, Madisen Schenk, Brooklynn Stanley, Jacob Sullivan, Tyler Witherstine, and Lillian Woods.
Ticket Information
Tickets start at $20 and are available at rentickets.org, by calling the Renaissance Box Office at 419-522-2726, or by visiting the theatre at 138 Park Avenue West, Mansfield. The Box Office is open Tuesday through Friday from 12:00 PM to 5:00 PM. Families can also take advantage of the Family Night Package: four seats with popcorn and water included, all for $70! Please be aware of ticket scams and fraudulent sellers. Valid tickets are available only through the Renaissance Theatre Box Office and the official website.
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