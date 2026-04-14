BalletMet Will Perform LA BOHÈME as 48th Season Finale at Davidson Theatre

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BalletMet will conclude its 48th season with La Bohème at the Davidson Theatre from May 13-17. The ballet will feature Remi Wörtmeyer's reimagining of La Bohème and will mark his first full-length creation as BalletMet's Artistic Director.

Giacomo Puccini's cherished opera, centered on art, love and hardship in 19th-century Paris, will get a fresh setting in the French Quarter of New Orleans. With the spirit of Mardi Gras brought to Columbus through choreography and puppetry, this reimagined production will tell the moving story of loss, friendship and romance.

“La Bohème is a vibrant, timeless story,” said Wörtmeyer. “I wanted to honor Puccini's work by bringing it to America's own bohemian heartland, the French Quarter of New Orleans. There is an energy and spirit of rebirth there that we are recreating here, with new sets and costumes designed and built in Our Studios. I am excited to bring the spectacle of Mardi Gras to Columbus.”

The Columbus Symphony will perform Puccini's piece under conductor Rossen Milanov, with the orchestra uniquely positioned on stage amidst the sets and scenery, immersing the audience in the music and the action.