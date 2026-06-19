Review: MEAN GIRLS at Akron Civic Theater

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While the technical difficulties plagueing this performance were numerous enough to fill a burn book, the young performers did not cower like prey! They Raised Their Right Finger to the weather and unreliable sound system and showed everyone who was the Apex Predator in this show! The sound difficulties simply let the audience know that this is live theater, as wonderfully unpredictable as navigating high school for a new girl in town. The young people of Akron that came together to perfom this campy comedy, taking Tina Fey's 2004 cult classic film and giving it the musical treatment, were polished and professional, never letting the audience see them sweat. The staging utilized a projector screen for multiple backdrops to transport the audience from the halls of North Shore High to Regina or Cady's houses. The stage had cement-like stairs leading to a raised platform that became a classroom with desks and an upstairs bedroom, complete with vanity and bean bag chair, when needed. This clever use of money allowed for vibrant costumes, wigs, and props that lent the feel of a big-budget production.

Under the direction of Francine Parr and musical director Louis Harmon, Akron All City Musical's young artists transform into packs of hgihg school students, closely resembling the packs of animals Cady experienced in her upbringing in Kenya. She tries navigating the habitat of high school using the same skills she learned living in the savanas of Africa. As time and trials pass, she finds herself wishing she was no longer predator or prey, and simply her authentic self. Vocal standouts in the cast are Saranya Basran as Janis, Lliam Klosterman as Damian, Paige Pedmo as Cady, and Ariana Monesky-Jones as Regina George. Melanie Cesa and Lillian Wagner bring Karen and Gretchen to life with heart and surprising comedic timing for such young performers.

Simply put, this production of Mean Girls, crafted by students and young people from Akron and surrounding communities, was fun, fantastical, and, dare I say. FETCH! MEAN GIRLS was originally developed for Broadway with music by Jeff Richmond, Lyrics by Nell Benjamin, and Book by Tina Fey, but has spread to be enjoyed in national tours and regional theaters alike. This run was limited, so your chances of seeing this prticular production are now extinct, but keep watch for future Akron All-City Productions. What an incredible way to introduce kids to the theater with an affordable experience, including a live band and an organist playing prior to curtain!

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