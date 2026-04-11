Feature: THE SHARK IS BROKEN Opens at The Toledo Repertoire Theatre this April

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“THE SHARK IS BROKEN" will take the stage at the Toledo Repertoire Theatre from April 24 through May 3, 2026. Co-written by Ian Shaw and Joseph Nixon, this witty and insightful comedy-drama explores the behind-the-scenes tensions during the filming of the iconic 1975 film Jaws.

Set during a troubled production plagued by delays caused by the malfunctioning mechanical shark “Bruce,” the story centers on the film’s three stars—Robert Shaw, Roy Scheider, and Richard Dreyfuss—as they pass the time battling egos, drinking, joking, and confronting their personal and professional insecurities. Drawing from his father’s journals, Ian Shaw offers a deeply human and often humorous glimpse into what life might have been like for these actors stranded together at sea.

Directed by Gary Insch, the production features Brian Dario as Scheider, Ryan Albrecht as Dreyfuss, and Jake Spencer as Robert Shaw.



“The show has been an interesting challenge,” says Insch. “Ninety percent of directing is casting, and I’ve got three fantastic actors. Now the work is helping the audience see the difference between the real actors and the characters they’re portraying, without slipping into imitation. Right now, we’re focused on finding the rhythms of each character.”

Brian Dario, who plays Scheider in the production, notes that research has played a key role in his preparation. “I watched a 50th anniversary documentary on Jaws, and it included a lot of details that appear in the script; references to producers, on-set situations, and the length of the shoot. It’s a very funny script, but also very human. I find myself wanting to cry and celebrate with these characters.”

For Ryan Albrecht, portraying Dreyfuss presents both a challenge and an opportunity. “You don’t get many chances to play Oscar winners, so this is really exciting. I’ve been studying his performances to understand where he was in his career at that moment. All three of these actors were at very different points in their lives, and that’s part of what makes the script work so well.”

Even for audiences unfamiliar with Jaws, the production promises to be engaging. “If you’ve seen the film, there are a lot of fun details,” says Insch. “But even if you haven’t, the story stands on its own.” Albrecht adds, “It’s about a real moment in time. These actors trying to figure out who they are. It’s riveting and exhausting in the best way. By the end of rehearsal, I’m wiped out,but in a good way, that’s how you know you’re building something meaningful.”

The dynamic among the three characters is central to the play. Shaw represents the seasoned veteran, Scheider the steady professional, and Dreyfuss the energetic up-and-comer. “I have to sustain that youthful energy for the full 90 minutes,” Albrecht says. “It’s demanding, but incredibly rewarding.”

Insch also highlights the emotional depth of Shaw’s character. “He carries a gravitas that requires careful handling. There’s a sense that Ian Shaw is working through his relationship with his father in these monologues. Jake Spencer has really embraced that, delivering a nuanced and heartfelt performance.”

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As opening night approaches, the cast and crew continue refining the production. “There’s a strong sense of camaraderie,” Insch says. “They’re all talented, but more importantly, they’re committed to doing the work and making this something special.”

Performance Details : THE SHARK IS BROKEN runs April 24 through May 3, 2026, at the Toledo Repertoire Theatre, located at 16 Tenth Street in Toledo, Ohio. Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., with matinees on Saturdays and Sundays at 2:00 p.m.

Tickets and additional information are available at www.toledop.org or by calling the box office at 419-243-9277.

Founded in 1933, the Toledo Repertoire Theatre is one of the oldest continuously operating community theaters in the United States, dedicated to producing high-quality performances that entertain, challenge, and inspire.