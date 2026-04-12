Case Western Reserve University/Cleveland Play House Acting Program to Present Graduate Showcase

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The Case Western Reserve University/Cleveland Play House MFA Acting Program will present its 2026 Graduate Showcase on Thursday, April 30 at the Roe Green Theatre.

Every two years. the CWRU/CPH MFA Acting Program graduates a class of eight actors. To finish off the training, they present an evening of scenes first in Cleveland, followed by New York City where they perform for Industry Representatives.

The showcase is directed by Erica Jensen and David Vegh and produced by Don Carrier.

These bold young artists are skilled in both contemporary and classical work, creative with devised creations, and have had extensive training in on-camera and voice-over work. Through their work onstage with Cleveland Play House, they have already made a seamless transition to the professional world. This past year the class appeared in CPH productions of Our Town, Primary Trust and the just-opened Tartuffe. Last fall, they also appeared in the CWRU/CPH MFA production of Much Ado About Nothing.

The 2026 Graduate cohort is made up of Madalyn Baker, Byron Johnson, Brendan Lowry, Christina McSheffrey, Calder Meis, Brianna Miller, Meredith Nelson and Adam Ortega.