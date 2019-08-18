BWW Review: None Too Fragile Has New Home—High Quality of Productions Still the Same!

None Too Fragile Theatre has a new home! But fear not! If their production of "Woody's Order!" is any indication, the high quality of the theatre company's shows will not suffer.

None Too Fragile, in its short existence, has received many Cleveland Critics Circle and Broadwayworld.com recognitions for excellence in acting, directing and productions. It has achieved this while appearing in an assortment of settings, including the back room of a restaurant. Finally, the company has a new, and hopefully, permanent home...the former Coach House Theatre at 732 W. Exchange Street in Akron.

While sprucing up the building, which houses a proscenium stage, comfortable theatre-style seating and a big lobby, None Too Fragile's co-artistic director, Sean Derry, is on the road with "Boogieban" which, last year, was one of the area's most awarded shows with David Peacock and Travis Teffner, being chosen as co-winners of the Cleveland Critics Circle award as Best Actors in a Non-Musical.

After a run in Chicago, which received rave reviews from Windy City critics, the NTF troupe will travel to the New York where they will attempt to prove that it is "The" place to produce new contemporary plays.

In the meantime, Alanna Romansky, the company's co-founder and co-artistic director, with the help of a determined group of theatre supporters, opened the new performance space with "Woody's Order!," a solo show written and performed by Ann Talman.

Talman appeared on Broadway in "The Little Foxes" with Elizabeth Taylor, as well as in "The House of Blue Leaves" "Some Americans Abroad" and "The Women."

An often emotionally tale of the decision that must be made by Ann, a professional actress/comedian who is torn between her Broadway career and being the sole caretaker for her nonverbal, cerebral palsied brother and Alzheimer-afflicted father.

At one point, she's dividing her time between Los Angeles, New York, her brother's nursing home in Allentown and her father's nursing home in Pittsburgh

This is a tale of high drama with strong underlying comedy segments.

The play, which has also been made into a documentary, is finely directed by John Shepard who "makes this a deeply moving journey of pain, compassion and, ultimately, love."

For the compassionate, this is not an easy play to watch. But it is a performance well worth the discomfort.

Talman is nothing short of amazing in telling her own tale and performing all ten or so characters in the script. This is a master class in acting.

Capsule judgment: None Too Fragile starts off its tenure in its new Akron theatrical home with a must see production!

For tickets for "Woody's Order!" which runs through August 31, call 330-962-5547 or go to nonetoofragile.com

Up next: "These Mortal Hosts," Cleveland Heights playwright Eric Coble's tale of what happens when three lonely people band together as their lives and bodies herald events far beyond their comprehension.





