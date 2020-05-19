BWW Review: CLEVELAND OPERA FOR ALL, GREASE SING-ALONG, CPH ON-LINE CLASSES, BROADWAY and more…

|
CLEVELAND OPERA FOR ALL, GREASE SING-ALONG, CPH ON-LINE CLASSES, BROADWAY and more...
Roy Berko
(Member: Cleveland Critics Circle, American Theatre Critics Association)
OPERA FOR ALL ONLINE
Cleveland Opera Theater's pioneering Opera for All Online programming is presenting "Explore Opera," an interactive educational program. For information go to: www.clevelandoperatheater.org/explore
•••••••••••••••••••
CBS TO AIR GREASE SING-A-LONG ON WHAT WOULD HAVE BEEN TONY SUNDAY
A sing-along version of the 1978 blockbuster Grease, based on the 1971 Broadway musical, will be broadcast on CBS next month as part of the network's Sunday Night Movies lineup. Grease Sing-A-Long will air June 7 at 8:30 PM ET.
The musical heads to the network on the day initially reserved for another celebration of theatre: the 74th annual Tony Awards.
•••••••••••••••••••
Cleveland Play House FREE ON-LINE CLASSES
To find out about Cleveland Play House's free on-line classes go to: https://www.clevelandplayhouse.com/education/in-school/remote-learning
•••••••••••••••••••••
BROADWAY ON DEMAND
The new streaming service Broadway on Demand launches May 17. The "30 Days of Opening Nights" series marks its official kickoff and includes filmed presentations of Broadway titles, classes, concerts, interviews, and more.
Among the filmed performances featured is Broadway's Allegiance, which makes its online streaming premiere May 29 following various showings in movie theatres. Members of the original 2015 Broadway company, including George Takei and Telly Leung, will also take part in a virtual red carpet. Earlier, Bandstand will air as part of a Memorial Day celebration May 25.
Base membership is free, though the service will also include a Premium subscription option and occasionally feature ticketed pay-per-view events.
For more information, visit BroadwayOnDemand.com.
••••••••••••••••••••••
BOMBSHELL IN CONCERT
The Actors Fund has teamed up with PEOPLE to offer a special one-night-only streaming event of "Bombshell in Concert," featuring a reunion of original cast members from the NBC fan-favorite series Smash. The special event will stream Wednesday, May 20 at 8:00 PM ET exclusively on PEOPLE.com, PeopleTV, and PEOPLE's Facebook and Twitter.
The evening will be introduced by two-time Academy Award winner Renée Zellweger and, during intermission, Julie Klausner (Difficult People) will host a live, virtual reunion with the show's original cast members including Christian Borle, Brian d'Arcy James, Megan Hilty, Jeremy Jordan, Katharine McPhee, Debra Messing, Leslie Odom Jr.
••••••••••••••••••••••••
ALL BROADWAY SHOWS SUSPENDED THROUGH SEPTEMBER 6
The Broadway League, the national trade association for the Broadway theatre industry, has released an official statement:
"With the ongoing suspension of Broadway performances due to COVID-19 continuing until further notice, the Broadway League is updating information regarding performance cancellations and ticketing protocol. While a date to resume performances is yet to be determined, Broadway theatres are now offering refunds and exchanges for tickets purchased for performances through September 6, 2020."