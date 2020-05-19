BWW Review: CLEVELAND OPERA FOR ALL, GREASE SING-ALONG, CPH ON-LINE CLASSES, BROADWAY and more…

CLEVELAND OPERA FOR ALL, GREASE SING-ALONG, CPH ON-LINE CLASSES, BROADWAY and more...



Roy Berko

(Member: Cleveland Critics Circle, American Theatre Critics Association)



OPERA FOR ALL ONLINE



Cleveland Opera Theater's pioneering Opera for All Online programming is presenting "Explore Opera," an interactive educational program. For information go to: www.clevelandoperatheater.org/explore



CBS TO AIR GREASE SING-A-LONG ON WHAT WOULD HAVE BEEN TONY SUNDAY



A sing-along version of the 1978 blockbuster Grease, based on the 1971 Broadway musical, will be broadcast on CBS next month as part of the network's Sunday Night Movies lineup. Grease Sing-A-Long will air June 7 at 8:30 PM ET.

The musical heads to the network on the day initially reserved for another celebration of theatre: the 74th annual Tony Awards.



Cleveland Play House FREE ON-LINE CLASSES



To find out about Cleveland Play House's free on-line classes go to: https://www.clevelandplayhouse.com/education/in-school/remote-learning



