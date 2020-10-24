BWW Review: BERKO: CLEVELAND ENTERTAINMENT IN THE PANDEMIC at Cleveland Area Venues

Cleveland area entertainment in the Pandemic

Roy Berko: Here and There-Baldwin Wallace performs SPRING AWAKENING, CPT streams FRANKENSTEIN'S WAKE, Mad Factory does RAGTIME, U of Akron presents Waves, Verb Ballet. Benefit for Ensemble

Spring Awakening by Baldwin Wallace University's Musical Theatre Program

Baldwin Wallace University's nationally acclaimed music theatre program will stage a virtual production of the Broadway rock musical "Spring Awakening."

Set in late 19th-century Germany, "Spring Awakening" explores the turmoil of adolescent sexuality, with themes of isolation, control, trauma, identity and enlightenment as timely today as they were when the musical premiered on Broadway in 2006.

Thursday, November 19, 8PM & Sunday, November 22 @ 2 PM--Wendla Cast

Friday, November 20 8PM & Saturday, November 21 8PM--Moritz Cast

General information: www.bw.edu/springawakening

Wendla cast tickets - https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/41431

Moritz cast tickets - https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/41432

FRANKENSTEIN'S WAKE @ Cleveland Public Theatre

In 2106, my review of FRANKENSTEIN'S WAKE stated: "Holly Holsinger, in a tour de force performance, is captivating. Alone on stage during the entire performance, she transforms herself from a crazy sister of a wandering explorer/sailor into an ambitious scientist, to an abandoned soul desperate for companionship. Changes are highlighted by costume, makeup and lighting alterations. As characters die, thus increasing the character's longing, they are wrapped in shrouds of white and piled at the top end of the runway stage, building a mound of isolation. The script and Holsinger restore Shelley's original supernatural quality, rather than the sensationalized film's interpretation."

I went on to award her the Broadwayworld.com-Cleveland Honorable Mention: 2016 Outstanding Performance by A Female in Drama.

The show, as performed by Holsinger, will be streamed on October 30, 31, November 8, 14, 20 @ 7 PM, October 31 @ 10 PM.

Tickets: Suggested donation: $1-$99

TICKETS

RAGTIME- Mad Factory Theatre

Ragtime, The Musical by Mad Factory Theatre--Oberlin

November 6th through 15th--Fridays and Saturdays at 7pm, Sundays at 2pm

Tickets $10

https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/40135

Tickets are timed and one-time use.

Email themadfactorytheatreco@gmail.com with any questions!

UNIVERSITY OF AKRON PRESENTS "THE WAVES"

The University of Akron Theatre Program presents "The Waves," a novel by Virginia Woolf which follows six friends at various points throughout their lives with lush and vibrant stream-of-consciousness monologues.

Online showings for "The Waves" will be hosted Nov. 5, 6, 7 at 7 p.m. and Nov. 8 at 2 p.m. Tickets are free for all audiences with registration in advance, but seating is limited.

To reserve tickets online, visit theWavesUA.eventbrite.com or make reservations by calling the ticket office at (330) 972-7895 or emailing administration.arts@gmail.com.

Verb Ballets present Carnival Macabre with rock guitarist Neil Zaza

Verb Ballets presents an online cinematic dance-rock experience, Carnival Macabre, with rock guitarist Neil Zaza. This symphonic rock ballet is set to the music of guitar virtuoso Neil Zaza, known for mixing of powerful arrangements of classical masterpieces by with the fury of a rock concert. Choreographer Antonio Morillo has conjured up the supernatural, beginning with a carnival of souls to take you on a journey to showcase Verb Ballets at its dramatic finest. The night will offer haunting reinterpretations in this visually impressive and fiercely musical collaboration to experience dance in a whole new way. October 30, 2020 7:00pm ET

Tickets $25

View encore recording all Halloween weekend

BENEFIT READING FOR ENSEMBLE THEATRE



JOIN us for a Benefit Zoom Reading of :: CEASE NOT TO THINK OF ME ::

By Molly McFadden :: Directed by Erin E. Dolan ::

October 29th | @7:00pm

CLICK HERE

TO PURCHASE ONLINE

