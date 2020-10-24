BWW Review: BERKO: CLEVELAND ENTERTAINMENT IN THE PANDEMIC at Cleveland Area Venues
Cleveland area entertainment in the Pandemic
Roy Berko: Here and There-Baldwin Wallace performs SPRING AWAKENING, CPT streams FRANKENSTEIN'S WAKE, Mad Factory does RAGTIME, U of Akron presents Waves, Verb Ballet. Benefit for Ensemble
Spring Awakening by Baldwin Wallace University's Musical Theatre Program
Baldwin Wallace University's nationally acclaimed music theatre program will stage a virtual production of the Broadway rock musical "Spring Awakening."
Set in late 19th-century Germany, "Spring Awakening" explores the turmoil of adolescent sexuality, with themes of isolation, control, trauma, identity and enlightenment as timely today as they were when the musical premiered on Broadway in 2006.
Thursday, November 19, 8PM & Sunday, November 22 @ 2 PM--Wendla Cast
Friday, November 20 8PM & Saturday, November 21 8PM--Moritz Cast
General information: www.bw.edu/springawakening
Wendla cast tickets - https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/41431
Moritz cast tickets - https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/41432
FRANKENSTEIN'S WAKE @ Cleveland Public Theatre
In 2106, my review of FRANKENSTEIN'S WAKE stated: "Holly Holsinger, in a tour de force performance, is captivating. Alone on stage during the entire performance, she transforms herself from a crazy sister of a wandering explorer/sailor into an ambitious scientist, to an abandoned soul desperate for companionship. Changes are highlighted by costume, makeup and lighting alterations. As characters die, thus increasing the character's longing, they are wrapped in shrouds of white and piled at the top end of the runway stage, building a mound of isolation. The script and Holsinger restore Shelley's original supernatural quality, rather than the sensationalized film's interpretation."
I went on to award her the Broadwayworld.com-Cleveland Honorable Mention: 2016 Outstanding Performance by A Female in Drama.
The show, as performed by Holsinger, will be streamed on October 30, 31, November 8, 14, 20 @ 7 PM, October 31 @ 10 PM.
Tickets: Suggested donation: $1-$99
RAGTIME-Mad Factory Theatre
Ragtime, The Musical by Mad Factory Theatre--Oberlin
November 6th through 15th--Fridays and Saturdays at 7pm, Sundays at 2pm
Tickets $10
https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/40135
Tickets are timed and one-time use.
Email themadfactorytheatreco@gmail.com with any questions!
UNIVERSITY OF AKRON PRESENTS "THE WAVES"
The University of Akron Theatre Program presents "The Waves," a novel by Virginia Woolf which follows six friends at various points throughout their lives with lush and vibrant stream-of-consciousness monologues.
Online showings for "The Waves" will be hosted Nov. 5, 6, 7 at 7 p.m. and Nov. 8 at 2 p.m. Tickets are free for all audiences with registration in advance, but seating is limited.
To reserve tickets online, visit theWavesUA.eventbrite.com or make reservations by calling the ticket office at (330) 972-7895 or emailing administration.arts@gmail.com.
Verb Ballets present Carnival Macabre with rock guitarist Neil Zaza
BENEFIT READING FOR ENSEMBLE THEATRE
You can't choose your family, but you can choose how to love them.
JOIN us for a Benefit Zoom Reading of :: CEASE NOT TO THINK OF ME ::
By Molly McFadden :: Directed by Erin E. Dolan ::
October 29th | @7:00pm
Beth only wants what's best for her brother, Bill. And sisters always know what's best, don't they? With no other family left, and Bill dealing with alcoholism and manic depression, these adult siblings must learn how to see each other for who they really are, before the divide becomes too great to reach across. For Beth, letting go may be the only way to truly connect with her brother. TICKETS $10 | CLICK HERE TO PURCHASE ONLINE
