AMERICA'S GOT TALENT'S Vicki Barbolak Brings Mom Humor to Playhouse Square

When Vicki Barbolak appeared on Season 13 of NBC's America's GotTalent, judge Simon Cowell said, "I think you're the best comedian we've had on this show." Judge Howie Mandel countered with, "I think you just came up with your own sitcom, you're wonderful, I love you." Vicki went on to become a fan favorite and top 10 finalist on AGT in 2018 and was also featured on the 2019 AGT Champions show.

Now with awards as "America's Funniest Mom" and "California's Funniest Female" under her comedy belt, Vicki headlines her own stand-up tour which will play Playhouse Square's Ohio Theatre November 17 at 7 pm. Tickets go on sale Fri., June 14 at 11 am at 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org and the Ticket Office. Prices will be: $40 & $25.

When Vicki was 38 years young, she saw an ad for a stand-up comedy class. That class changed her life. Vicki quickly realized that making people laugh gave her more happiness than she ever dreamed possible. After a few years of open mic nights, Vicki was taken under the wing of Mitzi Shore, owner of The Comedy Store where Vicki developed as a comedian.

Drawing on her roller-coaster life of working in a family carpet business owned by her dad (a former Pittsburgh Steeler), dueling with ex-husbands who think alimony is an Italian ice-cream flavor while raising two great kids all while living in the ultra-posh Vista Manor Trailer Park near San Diego, Vicki has created a comic persona that has earned her well-deserved praise. She is considered unique both in the character she has created as well as the fresh material she consistently delivers.

In 2007 Vicki won Nickelodeon's "America's Funniest Mom" show hosted by Roseanne Barr. Roseanne was so impressed that she hired Vicki as one of her writers and requested that Vicki open for her at the New York New York Casino in Las Vegas. In addition to being crowned as America's Funniest Mom, Mark Ross and Bob Reid, Talent Coordinators for the Jay Leno Show selected Vicki for the 2010 Jay Leno Laugh Squad. Family Circle Magazine's September 2011 Issue profiles Vicki as an Expert in Joke Telling for their feature article, "How to Do Anything Better".

Vicki's true story about performing stand-up at a funeral was included in Mark Schiff and Rich Snyder's best-selling book, "I Killed; Road Stories from America's Top Comics".

Vicki was one of six comediennes winning a nationwide search for "Jenny's Comedy Diva's" on the Jenny Jones Show and was the first winner of "California's Funniest Female" Contest. Vicki is also the proud winner of the "Russian River Gay Comedy Festival."





