Video: CINDERELLA Director Chris Stewart Talks Children's Theatre Company's New Production

Break out the glass slippers! The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati's RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN’S CINDERELLA: YOUTH EDITION opens at the Taft Theatre February 17 - 26, 2024. See director Chris Stewart discuss the production in the video below!

This magical musical by Rodgers & Hammerstein will feature a BIPOC creative team, and diversity will be celebrated as your favorite characters show us that “Impossible” is possible! If you loved the 1997 film version of this classic musical, you won’t want to miss this enchanting production!

Originally presented on television in 1957 starring Julie Andrews, Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella was the most widely viewed program in the history of the medium. Its recreation in 1965 starring Lesley Ann Warren was no less successful in transporting a new generation to the miraculous kingdom of dreams-come-true, and so was a second remake in 1997, which starred Brandy as Cinderella and Whitney Houston as her Fairy Godmother. As adapted for the stage, with great warmth and more than a touch of hilarity, this enthralling fairy tale still warms the hearts of children and adults alike.

Music by Richard Rodgers. Book and Lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II. Stage Direction by Chris Stewart. Choreography by Tina DeAlderete. Dani Lobello, Director of Production and Sound Designer. Scenic Design by Seth Howard. Lighting Design by Yelena Babinskaya. Costume Design by Daryl Harris. Music Direction by Jason Alexander Holmes. Technical Direction by Ben Adams and Maggie Foley. Resident Stage Manager, Jadi Davis.

Tickets are on sale now at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2292004®id=136&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fthechildrenstheatre.com%2Fshows%2Fcinderella-23-24%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1. Ideal for ages 4+. This production runs 60 minutes without an intermission.