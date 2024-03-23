Video: Aaron Posner Talks Directing THE CHOSEN at Cincinatti Playhouse

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



THE CHOSEN Playwright and Director Aaron Posner shares how the classic Chaim Potok novel impacted him and his inspiration in adapting it for the stage.

"At its core, it's about friendship, it's about coming together across differences, even what feel to be really vast differences," states Posner.

"If you tell the truth about a microcosm, about some very particular, very detailed world, it will open up wider into much larger worlds. We still love Shakespeare because Shakespeare was telling the truth about what it felt like to be human, and I think Chaim Potok is doing that same thing."

The Chosen will play Moe and Jack's Place — The Rouse Theatre from April 13 – May 12, 2024. It is written by Posner and Chaim Potok, after Potok's novel of the same name.

How can two directly opposing ideas exist together? Chaim Potok’s classic novel intimately explores such complex and thought-provoking questions in a moving adaptation for the stage. It’s 1940s Brooklyn where two Jewish boys, Reuven and Danny, are both immersed in the religious instruction of their fathers and the traditions of their disparate communities. They live five blocks from each other but are a world apart. However, fate plays its hand, in the strangest of ways, and forges a life-changing friendship as they grow into adulthood. This hugely popular adaptation — often selling out theatres across the U.S. — is a heartfelt exploration of Jewish culture and the human ability to reach out across differences.